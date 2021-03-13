Weather Rollercoaster: Snow, Rain, and Mild Temperatures Hit Maine Through Thursday

Maine residents should prepare for a mix of snow, rain, and fluctuating temperatures over the next few days as a series of storm systems move through the region. The National Weather Service warns of rapid weather shifts, with mild conditions leading to snowmelt, followed by rain that could bring localized flooding.

A Closer Look at the Forecast

Monday, February 24: The week starts calm but cloudy , with temperatures hovering near 39°F (4°C) in Portland and 35°F (2°C) in Bangor . No major precipitation is expected, but skies will remain overcast.

Tuesday, February 25: A mild push of air will bring highs near 44°F (7°C) in Augusta , with scattered rain showers developing by the evening. Northern areas may see a brief period of wet snow before transitioning to rain overnight.

Wednesday, February 26: The warmest day of the week brings a break from the rain, with partly sunny skies and highs reaching 48°F (9°C) in Portland . Snow will continue to melt, increasing runoff into rivers and streams .

Thursday, February 27: A strong system moves in, delivering steady rainfall across the state. Highs will range from 41°F (5°C) in Bangor to 44°F (6°C) in Portland, with rain lasting throughout the day. This could lead to slippery roads in the morning and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

What This Means for Maine Residents

Messy Roads: With melting snow and additional rain, expect slushy conditions, slick streets, and reduced visibility . Drivers should use caution and allow extra time for travel.

Flooding Concerns: Rising temperatures and steady rain could lead to localized flooding , particularly in areas where snowpack remains heavy . Residents should monitor flood alerts and avoid driving through standing water.

Unpredictable Conditions: The mix of snow, rain, and fluctuating temperatures means conditions can change quickly. Keep an eye on local forecasts for updates.

Looking Ahead

After Thursday’s storm, Maine is expected to see drier but cooler conditions heading into the weekend. However, meteorologists are watching another potential system that could bring more precipitation early next week.

Stay up to date with the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and local news stations to ensure you’re prepared for whatever comes next.