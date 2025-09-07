Welcure Drugs Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹15?

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is trading at ₹9.81 as of September 5, 2025, after gaining over 3% today. The stock has moved between ₹6.40 and ₹15.89 in the past year, reflecting sharp volatility. Analysts expect a 2025 price range of ₹8 to ₹15, with ₹12–₹13 seen as the base case if momentum improves. Technical charts show support near ₹9.25 and resistance around ₹10.50, making these levels crucial for the next breakout. While corporate triggers such as stock split and bonus issue support upside potential, weak sentiment and low liquidity remain major risks.

Current Market Snapshot

Price today : ₹9.81 (Sept 7, 2025)

52-week range : ₹6.40 – ₹15.89

Market cap : ~₹110 crore

Valuation: P/E ~3.9× | P/B ~3.8×

2025 Price Target Forecast

Bullish case : ₹15 (near 52-week high recovery)

Base case : ₹12 – ₹13 (mid-range consolidation)

Bearish case: ₹8 – ₹9 (support zone)

Technical Outlook

Support levels : ₹9.25 – ₹9.00

Resistance levels : ₹9.64 and ₹10.50

Trend: Bearish short-term, but recent buy signals suggest possible reversal

Growth Drivers

Low valuation leaves room for upside if demand revives

Corporate triggers like stock split, bonus issue, and LOI at ₹20/share valuation

Key Risks

Weak investor sentiment and thin trading volumes

No strong analyst coverage or institutional backing

If Welcure Drugs sustains above ₹9.25, the stock could target ₹12–₹13, with potential upside to ₹15 in 2025. A break below ₹9 may drag it back toward the ₹8 zone.