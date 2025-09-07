Welcure Drugs Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹15?
Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is trading at ₹9.81 as of September 5, 2025, after gaining over 3% today. The stock has moved between ₹6.40 and ₹15.89 in the past year, reflecting sharp volatility. Analysts expect a 2025 price range of ₹8 to ₹15, with ₹12–₹13 seen as the base case if momentum improves. Technical charts show support near ₹9.25 and resistance around ₹10.50, making these levels crucial for the next breakout. While corporate triggers such as stock split and bonus issue support upside potential, weak sentiment and low liquidity remain major risks.
Current Market Snapshot
-
Price today: ₹9.81 (Sept 7, 2025)
-
52-week range: ₹6.40 – ₹15.89
-
Market cap: ~₹110 crore
-
Valuation: P/E ~3.9× | P/B ~3.8×
2025 Price Target Forecast
-
Bullish case: ₹15 (near 52-week high recovery)
-
Base case: ₹12 – ₹13 (mid-range consolidation)
-
Bearish case: ₹8 – ₹9 (support zone)
Technical Outlook
-
Support levels: ₹9.25 – ₹9.00
-
Resistance levels: ₹9.64 and ₹10.50
-
Trend: Bearish short-term, but recent buy signals suggest possible reversal
Growth Drivers
-
Low valuation leaves room for upside if demand revives
-
Corporate triggers like stock split, bonus issue, and LOI at ₹20/share valuation
Key Risks
-
Weak investor sentiment and thin trading volumes
-
No strong analyst coverage or institutional backing
If Welcure Drugs sustains above ₹9.25, the stock could target ₹12–₹13, with potential upside to ₹15 in 2025. A break below ₹9 may drag it back toward the ₹8 zone.