Stock Market Update – Wells Fargo Stock Price Prediction 2025

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has shown strong technical momentum in 2024, and its stock is now trading near a 52-week high. With the current price around $82.36, technical indicators suggest WFC could climb toward $90–$95 by late 2025—if market sentiment and trend patterns hold.

Current Stock Overview (As of June 30, 2025)

Current Price : $82.36

Day Range : $81.32 – $82.40

52-Week Range : $50.15 – $82.40

Volume : 26.80KCr

Market Sentiment: Bullish, driven by positive banking sector outlook and easing Fed rate policy

Wells Fargo Stock Price Chart

Technical Indicators Signal Strength

1. Moving Averages (MA) Trend

50-day MA : $76.66

200-day MA : $70.84

The stock is well above both MAs, indicating a clear long-term uptrend. This also confirms a golden cross, a bullish signal for continuation.

2. RSI Indicates Strong Momentum

Relative Strength Index (RSI) : ~73.7

RSI is in the overbought zone, showing strong demand, but also suggesting the need to watch for short-term pullbacks.

3. MACD & Stochastics

MACD : Bullish crossover with no signs of reversal

Stochastic Oscillator: Over 99%, confirming upward pressure

Wells Fargo Stock Price Forecast for 2025

Based on current technical patterns:

Upside Target : $90–$95

Near-Term Resistance : $85

Key Support Zones: $76 (50-day MA) and $70 (200-day MA)

If WFC maintains momentum and avoids a breakdown below $76, it has a solid path toward testing $90+ within the next 6–12 months.

Risks and Technical Cautions