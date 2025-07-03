Stock Market Update – Wells Fargo Stock Price Prediction 2025
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has shown strong technical momentum in 2024, and its stock is now trading near a 52-week high. With the current price around $82.36, technical indicators suggest WFC could climb toward $90–$95 by late 2025—if market sentiment and trend patterns hold.
Current Stock Overview (As of June 30, 2025)
-
Current Price: $82.36
-
Day Range: $81.32 – $82.40
-
52-Week Range: $50.15 – $82.40
-
Volume: 26.80KCr
-
Market Sentiment: Bullish, driven by positive banking sector outlook and easing Fed rate policy
Wells Fargo Stock Price Chart
Technical Indicators Signal Strength
1. Moving Averages (MA) Trend
-
50-day MA: $76.66
-
200-day MA: $70.84
-
The stock is well above both MAs, indicating a clear long-term uptrend. This also confirms a golden cross, a bullish signal for continuation.
2. RSI Indicates Strong Momentum
-
Relative Strength Index (RSI): ~73.7
-
RSI is in the overbought zone, showing strong demand, but also suggesting the need to watch for short-term pullbacks.
3. MACD & Stochastics
-
MACD: Bullish crossover with no signs of reversal
-
Stochastic Oscillator: Over 99%, confirming upward pressure
Wells Fargo Stock Price Forecast for 2025
Based on current technical patterns:
-
Upside Target: $90–$95
-
Near-Term Resistance: $85
-
Key Support Zones: $76 (50-day MA) and $70 (200-day MA)
If WFC maintains momentum and avoids a breakdown below $76, it has a solid path toward testing $90+ within the next 6–12 months.
Risks and Technical Cautions
-
Overbought RSI: A cooling-off period is possible
-
Support Break Risk: Falling below $70 could weaken bullish structure
-
Sector Risk: Bank stocks remain sensitive to interest rate cuts and regulatory shifts
-
Earnings Volatility: Q3 and Q4 performance will be critical for sustaining momentum