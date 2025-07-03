Stock Market Update – Wells Fargo Stock Price Prediction 2025

Wells Fargo Stock Price Prediction 2025

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has shown strong technical momentum in 2024, and its stock is now trading near a 52-week high. With the current price around $82.36, technical indicators suggest WFC could climb toward $90–$95 by late 2025—if market sentiment and trend patterns hold.

Current Stock Overview (As of June 30, 2025)

  • Current Price: $82.36

  • Day Range: $81.32 – $82.40

  • 52-Week Range: $50.15 – $82.40

  • Volume: 26.80KCr

  • Market Sentiment: Bullish, driven by positive banking sector outlook and easing Fed rate policy

Wells Fargo Stock Price Chart

Technical Indicators Signal Strength

1. Moving Averages (MA) Trend

  • 50-day MA: $76.66

  • 200-day MA: $70.84

  • The stock is well above both MAs, indicating a clear long-term uptrend. This also confirms a golden cross, a bullish signal for continuation.

2. RSI Indicates Strong Momentum

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): ~73.7

  • RSI is in the overbought zone, showing strong demand, but also suggesting the need to watch for short-term pullbacks.

3. MACD & Stochastics

  • MACD: Bullish crossover with no signs of reversal

  • Stochastic Oscillator: Over 99%, confirming upward pressure

Wells Fargo Stock Price Forecast for 2025

Based on current technical patterns:

  • Upside Target: $90–$95

  • Near-Term Resistance: $85

  • Key Support Zones: $76 (50-day MA) and $70 (200-day MA)

If WFC maintains momentum and avoids a breakdown below $76, it has a solid path toward testing $90+ within the next 6–12 months.

Risks and Technical Cautions

  • Overbought RSI: A cooling-off period is possible

  • Support Break Risk: Falling below $70 could weaken bullish structure

  • Sector Risk: Bank stocks remain sensitive to interest rate cuts and regulatory shifts

  • Earnings Volatility: Q3 and Q4 performance will be critical for sustaining momentum

