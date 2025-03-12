While Markets Panic, Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity—Inside Her Latest Stock Purchases

While Markets Panic, Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity—Inside Her Latest Stock Purchases

ByKaushiki

As tech stocks took a beating this week, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest saw an opportunity—snapping up millions of dollars’ worth of shares in some of the biggest names in the market. While major tech firms lost a staggering $750 billion in value, Wood stayed true to her strategy of investing in disruptive innovation, adding to positions in Tesla, Palantir, Coinbase, AMD, Tempus AI, and Robinhood.

A High-Stakes Bet on Innovation

Ark Invest’s purchases come as the tech sector faces intense pressure from rising interest rates, geopolitical concerns, and slowing growth expectations. Instead of retreating, Wood saw the decline as an opportunity to double down on long-term bets in AI, electric vehicles, and blockchain technology.

Biggest Stock Buys by Ark Invest

  • Tesla (TSLA): Ark Invest added $17.6 million worth of Tesla shares across multiple ETFs. Tesla’s stock has plunged 45% this year, as it faces growing competition in the EV space and backlash over CEO Elon Musk’s political stances. Despite the drop, Wood remains confident in Tesla’s long-term potential in AI and autonomous driving.
  • Palantir (PLTR): The firm scooped up $11.6 million in Palantir shares, even as the stock dropped 10% on Monday. Palantir has been one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 over the past year, up over 200%, but concerns over defense spending cuts and insider selling have made investors wary.
  • Coinbase (COIN): Ark added $11.5 million worth of Coinbase shares, even as the stock plummeted 17.6% following news that it would be removed from the S&P 500 index. With Bitcoin prices falling below $80,000, the entire crypto sector has faced selling pressure, but Wood remains bullish on blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

Why Is Cathie Wood So Optimistic?

Despite the sell-off, Wood believes that the U.S. economy is on the verge of a deflationary boom, which she expects to accelerate in the second half of 2025. She sees the current market correction as one of the last phases of a rolling recession, predicting that the next administration and the Federal Reserve will have more room to stimulate growth.

The Big Picture: A Long-Term Play

Cathie Wood’s aggressive buying spree highlights her unwavering belief in disruptive innovation, even in the face of market uncertainty. While some investors are fearful, Wood is positioning Ark Invest for a potential rebound—a strategy that has both delivered massive returns in the past and sparked controversy.

Will this bold move pay off? Only time will tell—but if history is any indication, Cathie Wood is betting on the future, not the present.

Similar Posts

Intel’s 18A Chips Are Here—What It Means for the Global Chip War

Intel’s 18A Chips Are Here—What It Means for the Global Chip War

ByKaushiki

Intel is making a high-stakes push to reclaim its leadership in the semiconductor industry with its cutting-edge 18A manufacturing process—a key part of its effort to compete with industry giants TSMC and Samsung. As Intel races to establish itself as a top contract chipmaker, the success of 18A technology will be a defining moment for…

Ola Electric shares dip 4% as CCPA seeks more documents amid probe: Know More Here

Ola Electric shares dip 4% as CCPA seeks more documents amid probe: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility shares fell sharply in early trade today (January 8), plunging as much as 4%. The recent drop in the firm’s stock prices was caused by the Karnataka High Court’s decision to deny the corporation relief in an ongoing inquiry by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). Adding to the company’s…

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Declines as Insider Selling

SMCI Supermicro stock Falls as its Officers file to Sell Shares

ByJammuna

Two company officers registered to sell shares after Super Micro Computer (SMCI) achieved Nasdaq compliance. SMCI’s shares dipped on Thursday. The San Jose, Calif.-based firm, also known as Supermicro, reported Wednesday that it had received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that it now conforms with Nasdaq listing standards. It no longer fears delisting after…

Asian Paints share price in focus as LIC raises stake in the paint maker to 7%: Know More Here

Asian Paints share price in focus as LIC raises stake in the paint maker to 7%: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

After the state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) increased its ownership holding in Asian Paints, the company’s share price increased by more than one per cent on Wednesday. On the BSE, Asian Paints’ stock increased by up to 1.59% to ₹2,427.80 a share. Through open market purchases, LIC reported raising its stake…

INOX Wind up 12% ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2025 speech

INOX Wind’s Stock Price Surges by Around 12% Before Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2025 Budget

ByMeena Sivarajan

Following its Q3 financial release, which showed a consolidated profit after tax of ₹239 crore, up from ₹33 crore the previous year, Inox Wind’s share price increased by about 12%. With an order book of 3,286 MW, 28% more than the last year, revenues increased 96% to ₹994 crore. Following its Q3 results report and…

Nykaa share price zooms over 5%, touches 2-week high on healthy Q3FY25 update: Check All Updates Here

Nykaa share price zooms over 5%, touches 2-week high on healthy Q3FY25 update: Check All Updates Here

ByKaushiki

Nykaa’s parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, saw its shares soar by 5.3% in intraday trade on Monday, January 6, reaching a 2-week high of ₹176.60 per share. This strong response from investors comes after the company released its Q3 FY25 business update on January 5. Q3 Update The company announced a strong performance in Q3…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *