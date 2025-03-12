Why US Steel and Aluminum Producers Want Trump’s Tariffs to Stick

President Donald Trump put a 25% tax on metal imports. The decision is anticipated to hike prices for US automakers, solar panel producers, and other businesses, potentially hurting the economy.

President Trump’s massive tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum went into effect on Wednesday, increasing America’s trade wars with global competitors, including close friends already bleeding from his inconsistent approach to trade sanctions.

Mr. Trump’s 25% tariffs on metals affect imports from all across the world. The proposal, which many local steel and aluminum firms support, is projected to hike costs for American manufacturers of vehicles, tin cans, solar panels, and other items, weakening the US economy.

Mr. Trump’s action on metals was the latest attempt to use tariffs and the American market against foreign governments. Last week, he imposed hefty tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, blaming those nations for bringing drugs and migrants into the United States before rapidly reversing some of them. The president has threatened to slap any other tariffs, including on imported autos, and against countries that he claims discriminate against the United States.

His strategy has resulted in a market downturn and has put many US friends on the defensive as they attempt to determine what the president wants. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump vowed to quadruple Canadian metal tariffs after Ontario retaliated to Mr. Trump’s prior tariffs by levying a fee on power sent to the United States. Ontario stopped its fee within hours, and Mr. Trump backed off his threats.

Metal tariffs, as well as future taxes, are expected to exacerbate trade tensions. Foreign nations, especially Canada, have pledged to react by imposing duties that will marm US exports. In retaliation, Europe promptly imposed duties on up to $28 billion in imports. The metal tariffs mainly impact US allies: Canada is the most significant supplier of steel and aluminum to the US. Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam are other major steel suppliers, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and China are the leading aluminum suppliers in the United States.

The tariffs reinstated and expanded on previous restrictions by President Trump in 2018, which sparked many long-running trade disputes. Mr. Trump maintained that the tariffs were necessary to defend national security and guarantee a consistent metal source for the military during warfare.

In the intervening years, Mr. Trump and former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. struck trade accords with other countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and European nations, reducing tariffs. The US metals sector has warned that the measures are no longer robust enough to keep steel mills and aluminum smelters operating.

President of the American Iron and Steel Institute, an industry organization, stated that the tariffs were “very effective” compared to prior one-time trade moves that targeted individual nations or goods. “Things would be, without those tariffs, much worse for the industry,” Mr. Dempsey claimed.

However, because steel and aluminum are used in many other items, boosting prices will significantly impact the US economy. Tariffs might affect manufacturers, who employ more Americans than steel mills and aluminum smelters, jeopardizing Mr. Trump’s efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing.

According to an economic report provided by the United States International Trade Commission, an independent, nonpartisan institution, the costs to the US economy from President Trump’s first round of metal tariffs surpassed the benefits.

The analysis discovered that metal tariffs imposed in 2018 encouraged consumers of steel and aluminum to purchase more from U.S. suppliers, resulted in higher domestic metal prices, and increased U.S. steel output by around 2% between 2018 and 2021, the years investigated.

However, the research discovered that the tariffs increased manufacturing costs for enterprises producing vehicles, tools, and industrial machinery, causing production in those and other downstream industries to fall by about $3.48 billion in 2021. The tariffs increased the steel and aluminum sectors’ metal production by just $2.25 billion that year.

To reduce such negative impacts, the Trump administration has increased its steel and aluminum tariffs to encompass certain downstream items, or “derivative products,” manufactured with steel and aluminum, such as tractor components, metal furniture, and hinges.

Chad Bown, a senior at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a research organization, said the move was an “implicit acknowledgment” that some industries suffered from Mr. Trump’s previous tariffs.

He said that the tariffs created a “cycle of cascading protectionism” in which more industries would ask for government safeguards and that it “may be difficult to stop” once it gets going. “Where does it end?” Mr. Bown asked.

The potential of increasing prices has also prompted other US companies, such as automakers, to advocate for tariffs on foreign rivals to defend their firms. Trump has stated that he intends to tax imported autos on April 2.

Metal tariffs threaten to boost manufacturers’ expenses when new vehicle and truck prices are already approaching all-time high levels. Edmunds, a market research firm, said that the average cost of a new vehicle in January was more than $48,000.

“Affordability is already a major concern for American car shoppers amid elevated prices and interest rates,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights.

Robert Budway, president of the Can Manufacturers Institute, a trade group representing firms that manufacture steel and aluminum cans for food, drink, beer, and paint, stated that tariffs would raise packaging costs, which would eventually be passed on to American consumers.

Mr. Budway stated that food packagers increasingly depended on imported metals and paid more for them. According to the institute’s statistics, the steel can cost jumped 53 percent between 2019 and 2024, when Mr. Trump initially imposed tariffs. “It just makes the price higher,” Mr. Budway added. The sanctions also attract retaliation from foreign nations, hurting US exports.

Canadian officials have stated they intend to react, adding to the 25% tax their government imposed on $30 billion of American goods this month in response to Mr. Trump’s duties.

“The government of Canada has been clear on this issue since the beginning,” said Gabriel Brunet, a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who oversees Canada’s trade response. “Should the United States move forward” with tariffs on metals or other taxes, he stated on Tuesday, “we will be ready to respond firmly and proportionately.”

Britain’s trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, described the levies as “disappointing.” The government was looking for ways to support local producers and negotiating a deal with the US to eliminate extra restrictions, he said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Australia would not implement reciprocal duties since it would raise costs for Australian customers.

The European Union has made it plain that it would respond to the tariffs, which it described as “economically counterproductive,” with a two-part strategy.

Officials will allow a suspended set of duties to go into full effect on April 1, impacting everything from yachts to bourbon. They are also initiating a process to determine whether other items, including agricultural and industrial products, could face increased taxes.

The European Union’s purpose is to hurt the US economy as severely as it does Europe’s in the hopes of bringing America to the bargaining table. “It is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

However, reaching an agreement has been difficult. Maros Sefcovic, the European Union’s trade commissioner, said during a news briefing Monday that he flew to the United States last month “seeking constructive dialogue.”

“In the end, as it is said, one hand cannot clap,” he observed. “The U.S. administration does not seem to be engaging to make a deal.” European authorities have similarly been unable to reach their American counterparts via phone.

Ms. von der Leyen has not spoken to Mr. Trump since his inauguration. When asked when she may do so during a news conference on Sunday, she replied, “We will have a personal meeting when the time is right.”