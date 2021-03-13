Winter Chaos: Accidents and Closures as Icy Roads Grip the Ozarks

Winter weather is making travel dangerous across the Ozarks, with snow and ice creating slick roads, closures, and delays. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads as freezing temperatures continue to make driving treacherous.

Overnight snowfall and ice accumulation have left highways, bridges, and rural roads nearly impassable in some areas. Emergency responders have been called to numerous accidents, with stranded vehicles and jackknifed trucks adding to the chaos. Road crews are working nonstop to clear major routes, but conditions remain hazardous.

Highways Hit Hard by Ice and Snow

Transportation officials in Missouri and Arkansas have reported multiple closures and slowdowns due to dangerous road conditions. Some of the worst-affected areas include:

Interstate 44 near Springfield, Missouri, where jackknifed semis have blocked lanes and created massive delays.

U.S. Highway 65 , stretching from Branson, Missouri, to Harrison, Arkansas, where thick ice has turned the road into a skating rink.

U.S. Highway 60 , where ploughs are struggling to keep up with fast-accumulating snow, leading to partial closures.

Rural and County Roads, remain nearly impassable due to heavy snowfall, especially in higher elevations.

State road crews have been working tirelessly to treat highways with salt and sand, but the freezing temperatures are making it difficult for ice to melt.

Travel Warnings Issued

Law enforcement is urging drivers to stay home unless necessary. If travel cannot be avoided, officials recommend taking extra precautions, including driving slowly, keeping extra distance from other vehicles, and watching out for hidden ice patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Those who must be on the roads should also carry emergency supplies, such as blankets, water, and a flashlight, in case they become stranded.

Schools and Businesses Affected

With roads in such poor condition, many schools across the Ozarks have cancelled classes or announced delays. Businesses are also adjusting their hours, with some choosing to close for the day to keep employees and customers safe. Residents should check their local school district websites and business social media pages for the latest updates.

More Snow in the Forecast?

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on another potential round of snow later this week. Even as conditions improve during the day, overnight refreezing could make roads even more dangerous in the mornings.

Officials urge drivers to remain cautious, stay updated on road conditions, and be patient as crews work to clear the roads. For now, staying home and avoiding unnecessary travel is the safest option until winter weather loosens its grip on the Ozarks.