Winter Storm Kingston To Blanket Mid-Atlantic With Snow And Ice

Winter storm Kingston is on the move, and additional snow and ice are predicted from Kentucky and West Virginia throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Expect traffic delays, further school closures, and a serious ice threat in North and South Carolina. This might cover Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Greenville, North Carolina, with light icing extending south of Columbia, South Carolina. This is the sixth winter storm to hit the Appalachians in the last two weeks, heading toward Virginia and North Carolina after dropping heavy snow in the Plains and Ozarks. The Weather Channel christened the storm Winter Storm Kingston.

It’s Happening:

The newest radar graphic below indicates where snow, sleet, or freezing rain are falling. In general, most accumulating snow has finished west of the Mississippi River, with snow now extending from the Tennessee Valley and the Appalachians into Virginia and North Carolina. Winter storm warnings extend from Kentucky and Tennessee to the East Coast, including parts of West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina, as shown by the dark teal hue on the map below. Heavy snow and/or ice will make travel difficult in these regions.

How Much More Snow and Ice?

The Virginia Tidewater region and far northeast North Carolina are expected to receive the most extra snowfall, with 6 to 12 inches probable. This encompasses both Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Elsewhere, minor accumulations of less than 6 inches are forecast. Parts of eastern North Carolina may have enough ice formation by late Wednesday or early Thursday to make most untreated roadways hazardous, causing tree damage and power outages, significantly when winds increase on Thursday. Light ice accumulations may slice bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways as far south as northeast South Carolina, particularly by Thursday morning.