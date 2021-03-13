Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain to Create Slick Conditions Across Texas

Residents across Central and Southeastern Texas should prepare for slick and hazardous conditions as freezing rain moves into the area overnight. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, warning that even a light glaze of ice could make travel dangerous.

Where and When to Expect Ice

Forecasters predict that light freezing rain or drizzle will begin Friday evening and continue into early Saturday morning, primarily affecting:

San Antonio, Austin, and surrounding areas

Counties including Bexar, Hays, Comal, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Wilson, and Gonzales

Major highways, overpasses, and bridges

Although total ice accumulation is expected to remain low, even a thin layer of ice on untreated roads could lead to hazardous travel conditions overnight and into the early morning hours.

Travel and Safety Concerns

With icy roads possible, officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slick, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

If travel is unavoidable, drivers should:

Reduce speeds and allow extra stopping distance

Use caution when braking or making turns

Watch for black ice, which may not be visible on the road

Event Cancellations and School Closures

The potential for ice has already impacted school and event schedules in the San Antonio area, with several school districts cancelling or rescheduling activities. Districts affected include San Antonio ISD, Southwest ISD, Judson ISD, Southside ISD, Edgewood ISD, Northside ISD, Northeast ISD, and Alamo Heights ISD.

When Will Conditions Improve?

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning Saturday, allowing any remaining ice to melt. A warming trend will follow, bringing highs in the 60s by Sunday, providing relief from the recent cold snap.

Stay Updated

Residents should monitor local forecasts and weather alerts for the latest updates. The National Weather Service and local news outlets will continue to track the freezing rain and provide real-time updates on road conditions.

With dangerous icy spots possible overnight, exercise caution, stay informed, and avoid the roads if possible until conditions improve.