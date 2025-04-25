Share Market Update – Wipro Share Price Target 2025

Wipro Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Wipro is one of India’s leading IT companies, offering services like software development, cloud computing, and business consulting. Founded in 1945, it has grown into a global brand serving clients in over 60 countries. The company helps businesses improve their digital operations through innovative technology solutions. While Wipro has seen some ups and downs recently due to tough competition and leadership changes, it remains a strong name in the tech world. Wipro Share Price on NSE as of 26 April 2025 is 240.50INR.

Wipro Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 243.95

High: 246.15

Low: 238.05

Mkt cap: 2.52LCr

P/E ratio: 19.20

Div yield: 2.49%

52-wk high: 323.60

52-wk low: 208.50

Wipro Share Price Chart

Wipro Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Wipro Share Price Target Years Wipro Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Wipro Share Price Target 2025 January – Wipro Share Price Target 2025 February – Wipro Share Price Target 2025 March – Wipro Share Price Target 2025 April ₹250 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 June ₹270 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 July ₹280 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 August ₹290 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 September ₹300 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 October ₹310 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320 Wipro Share Price Target 2025 December ₹330

Wipro Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.73%

FII: 11.13%

DII: 7.47%

Public: 8.66%

Key Factors Affecting Wipro Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Wipro Limited’s share price growth by 2025:

Securing Large-Scale Contracts: Wipro has recently won significant deals, including a 10-year, $650 million contract with the UK’s Phoenix Group for life and pension administration services. Such large-scale contracts can enhance revenue visibility and strengthen Wipro’s position in key markets. Improved Profitability Metrics: In the third quarter, Wipro reported a 24.5% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹33.54 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. This growth was driven by strong performance in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, as well as in the Americas region. Strategic Leadership Changes: The appointment of Srini Pallia as CEO in April 2024 brings new leadership to Wipro. His strategic initiatives and vision for the company could play a pivotal role in driving growth and navigating the company through industry challenges. Analyst Price Targets and Market Sentiment: Analyst forecasts for Wipro’s share price in 2025 vary, with targets ranging from ₹200 to ₹301. These projections reflect differing market sentiments and highlight the importance of Wipro’s performance in meeting or exceeding expectations to positively influence its stock price. Global IT Spending Trends: Wipro’s growth is closely tied to global IT spending patterns. An increase in demand for digital transformation services, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions can provide growth opportunities for the company. Conversely, any slowdown in global IT spending could pose challenges.

Risks and Challenges for Wipro Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Wipro Limited’s share price by 2025:

Weak Revenue Outlook and Analyst Downgrades: Wipro has projected a 1.5% to 3.5% sequential decline in revenue for the June 2025 quarter, marking a potential third consecutive year of revenue decline. This has led to at least nine analysts downgrading their ratings and 20 reducing their price targets, with the median target falling nearly 14% to ₹250. Leadership Transition and Strategic Uncertainty: The appointment of Srini Pallia as CEO in April 2024, following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte, introduces potential strategic shifts. Delaporte’s tenure was marked by challenges such as difficulty in securing large deals and top-level exits, which may continue to affect investor confidence. Intense Industry Competition: Wipro faces stiff competition from major IT service providers like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies. Failure to innovate or secure significant contracts could result in loss of market share and negatively impact its growth prospects. Global Economic Uncertainties: Economic slowdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions can lead to reduced corporate spending on IT services. Such macroeconomic factors may decrease demand for Wipro’s offerings, affecting its revenue and share price. Currency Fluctuations: As Wipro earns a significant portion of its revenue from international markets, fluctuations in currency exchange rates can impact its profitability. A stronger Indian rupee against other currencies may reduce earnings from overseas clients.

