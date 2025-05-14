Wipro Share Price Target

Wipro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph

ByRonak Sharma

Wipro Ltd is one of India’s leading multinational companies, primarily known for its IT services and consulting. Founded in 1945, Wipro has grown into a global corporation offering a wide range of services, including software development, digital transformation, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions. The company serves clients in various industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Wipro Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 251.80 INR. Here will provide you more details on Wipro Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Wipro Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹256.95
  • High Price: ₹256.95
  • Low Price: ₹250.62
  • Previous Close: ₹257.28
  • Volume: 11,714,159
  • Value (Lacs): ₹29,469.31
  • P/E ratio: 20.11
  • Div yield: 2.38%
  • 52-wk high: ₹324.60
  • 52-wk low: ₹208.50
  • Mkt cap: ₹263,559Cr
  • Face Value: ₹2

Wipro Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Wipro Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
    Market Capital: ₹13,00,000 Crores
  2. Infosys Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹6,40,000 Crores
  3. HCL Technologies Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹3,20,000 Crores
  4. Tech Mahindra Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹1,00,000 Crores
  5. Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI)
    Market Capital: ₹1,00,000 Crores

Wipro Share Price Chart

Wipro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Wipro Share Price Target  Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹330
2026 ₹400
2027 ₹470
2028 ₹540
2029 ₹610
2030 ₹680

Wipro Share Price Target 2025

Wipro share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹330. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Wipro’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Expansion in Digital and Cloud Services: Wipro’s strong focus on expanding its cloud, AI, and digital services will be critical for future growth. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud technology and digital solutions, Wipro’s investments in these areas could lead to higher revenues, positively influencing its share price.
  2. Global IT Spending Recovery: A rebound in global IT spending, especially in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail, could benefit Wipro. Increased IT budgets and demand for digital transformation solutions will create more opportunities for Wipro, boosting its financial outlook and share value.

  3. Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Wipro’s strategy of acquiring innovative tech companies and forming partnerships will allow it to expand its capabilities and customer base. These acquisitions not only bring new technology but also enable entry into new markets, which could significantly drive revenue growth and stock price appreciation.

Wipro Share Price Target 2030

Wipro share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹680. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Wipro’s share price target for 2030:

  1. Sustainability and Green Technology Initiatives: As global focus shifts towards sustainability, Wipro’s commitment to green technology and sustainable business practices will play a vital role. By aligning its services with environmental goals, Wipro can attract eco-conscious clients and enhance its reputation, potentially driving long-term growth and share price appreciation.
  2. Technological Advancements and Innovation: Wipro’s ability to adapt to and lead in technological advancements—such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation—will significantly impact its growth. Continuous investment in research and development (R&D) to innovate and improve service offerings will ensure Wipro stays competitive and can capture emerging market opportunities.

  3. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Targeting growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, presents substantial opportunities for Wipro. By establishing a strong presence in these regions, Wipro can tap into new customer bases and diversify its revenue streams, which could significantly enhance its market position and share price in the long run.

Wipro Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 72.73%
  • Retail And Others: 8.66%
  • Foreign Institutions: 11.13%
  • Domestic Institutions: 7.47%

 

Wipro Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 890.88B -0.75%
Operating expense 84.95B -33.38%
Net income 131.35B 18.92%
Net profit margin 14.74 19.74%
Earnings per share 0.15 -98.60%
EBITDA 178.24B 10.00%
Effective tax rate 24.45%

Wipro Ltd Quarterly Financials

