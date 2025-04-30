WPIL Share Price Target 2025:- ​​WPIL Limited, established in 1952 and headquartered in Kolkata, India, is a leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems. With over 70 years of experience, the company specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning, and servicing a wide range of pumps used in sectors such as irrigation, power, municipal, and industrial applications. WPIL has expanded its operations globally, with manufacturing facilities and group companies in countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Zambia, Australia, and Thailand. WPIL Share Price on BOM as of 30 April 2025 is 409.20 INR.

WPIL Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 416.80

High: 419.80

Low: 406.60

Mkt cap: 4.00KCr

P/E ratio: 20.59

Div yield: 0.98%

52-wk high: 768.00

52-wk low: 330.00

WPIL Share Price Chart

WPIL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

WPIL Share Price Target Years WPIL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target WPIL Share Price Target 2025 January – WPIL Share Price Target 2025 February – WPIL Share Price Target 2025 March – WPIL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹420 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹540 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹580 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹660 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹700 WPIL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹770

WPIL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 70.8%

FII: 5.57%

DII: 2.56%

Public: 21.07%

Key Factors Affecting WPIL Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of WPIL Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:​

Robust Order Book Ensuring Revenue Visibility: As of March 31, 2024, WPIL reported a consolidated order book of ₹3,860 crore, providing revenue visibility for the next three years. This strong order pipeline, comprising both domestic and international projects, positions the company for sustained growth. Expansion in High-Growth Markets: WPIL has been enhancing its presence in regions like South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia through strategic acquisitions and investments. This geographical diversification is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s revenue streams. Focus on High-Margin Product Sales: The company is increasing its emphasis on high-margin product sales, particularly in the “Assembled to Order” (ATO) and “Engineered to Order” (ETO) pump segments. This strategic shift aims to enhance profitability and reduce dependency on lower-margin project revenues. Strong Performance in Key Sectors: WPIL’s involvement in critical infrastructure projects, such as the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation scheme and various municipal water supply schemes, underscores its expertise in the water management and irrigation sectors. These sectors are expected to witness increased investments, benefiting the company. Positive Financial Outlook: Analysts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20% for WPIL over the next three years, driven by its strong order book, strategic initiatives, and focus on high-growth sectors. This positive outlook reflects the company’s potential for sustained financial performance.

Risks and Challenges for WPIL Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact WPIL Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Revenue Decline in Q3 FY25: WPIL reported a significant drop in revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25, raising concerns among investors about the company’s short-term financial performance. Overvaluation Concerns: As of April 28, 2025, WPIL’s intrinsic value was estimated at ₹248.81, while the stock was trading at ₹421, indicating a potential overvaluation. This discrepancy may deter potential investors and could lead to price corrections if market sentiment shifts. Share Price Volatility: Analysts have identified share price stability as a significant risk for WPIL, with the stock experiencing notable fluctuations in recent months. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may affect the company’s market capitalization and investor perception. Limited Investor Communication: WPIL has been noted for its lack of regular investor presentations and earnings calls, which can lead to reduced transparency and investor confidence. Risks Associated with Related Party Transactions: The company has acknowledged that transactions with related parties could potentially involve conflicts of interest, which may be detrimental to the company if not managed properly.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Keltech Energies Share Price Target 2025