YES Bank Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Recovery?
YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK) is trading at ₹20.08, down slightly (–0.50%) today. Technical indicators remain cautiously bearish after a ~27% fall from its 52-week high. However, if the stock stabilizes above key support in the ₹19.80–₹20.00 zone and MACD turns upward, we could see a rebound toward ₹24–₹26 by late 2025.
1. Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)
-
Price: ₹20.08 (–0.10, –0.50%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹16.02 – ₹27.44; current price is ~27% below peak
-
RSI (14): ~49–47 — neutral mid-range
-
MACD: –0.05 — mildly bearish
-
Stochastic: ~64 — neutral
-
50-day SMA: ₹20.25 (price just below)
-
200-day SMA: ₹20.56 (price below major trend line)
Interpretation: Short-term momentum remains weak, but prices hovering near both SMAs suggest possible consolidation.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: ₹19.80–₹20.00 (psychological + SMA proximity)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹20.50–₹20.60 (50-day/200-day SMA)
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base-case: ₹24 — requires a breakout above ₹20.60
-
Bull-case: ₹26 — if MACD turns positive and volume increases
-
A breakdown below ₹19.80 could trigger a decline toward ₹18–₹19.
3. Price Target 2025 Outlook
Based on current technicals and assuming a recovery above key levels:
-
Base-case: ₹24 — ~20% upside
-
Bull-case: ₹26 — ~30% upside
-
Bear-case: ₹18 — in case support fails
4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs
-
MACD remains negative and RSI is neutral—momentum hasn’t confirmed reversal
-
Loss below ₹19.80 may signal further downside
-
Broader banking sector weakness or financial regulation changes could amplify pressure
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Point: ₹20.00–₹20.10 — consolidation near support
-
Stop-Loss: ₹19.70 — just below support zone
-
Targets: ₹24 → ₹26
-
Confirmation Tip: Increase allocation once price breaks and holds above ₹20.60 with volume