YES Bank Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Recovery?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK) is trading at ₹20.08, down slightly (–0.50%) today. Technical indicators remain cautiously bearish after a ~27% fall from its 52-week high. However, if the stock stabilizes above key support in the ₹19.80–₹20.00 zone and MACD turns upward, we could see a rebound toward ₹24–₹26 by late 2025.

1. Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)

  • Price: ₹20.08 (–0.10, –0.50%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹16.02 – ₹27.44; current price is ~27% below peak

  • RSI (14): ~49–47 — neutral mid-range

  • MACD: –0.05 — mildly bearish

  • Stochastic: ~64 — neutral

  • 50-day SMA: ₹20.25 (price just below)

  • 200-day SMA: ₹20.56 (price below major trend line)

YES Bank Share Price Chart

Interpretation: Short-term momentum remains weak, but prices hovering near both SMAs suggest possible consolidation.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zone: ₹19.80–₹20.00 (psychological + SMA proximity)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹20.50–₹20.60 (50-day/200-day SMA)

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base-case: ₹24 — requires a breakout above ₹20.60

    • Bull-case: ₹26 — if MACD turns positive and volume increases

A breakdown below ₹19.80 could trigger a decline toward ₹18–₹19.

3. Price Target 2025 Outlook

Based on current technicals and assuming a recovery above key levels:

  • Base-case: ₹24 — ~20% upside

  • Bull-case: ₹26 — ~30% upside

  • Bear-case: ₹18 — in case support fails

4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

  • MACD remains negative and RSI is neutral—momentum hasn’t confirmed reversal

  • Loss below ₹19.80 may signal further downside

  • Broader banking sector weakness or financial regulation changes could amplify pressure

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Point: ₹20.00–₹20.10 — consolidation near support

  • Stop-Loss: ₹19.70 — just below support zone

  • Targets: ₹24 → ₹26

  • Confirmation Tip: Increase allocation once price breaks and holds above ₹20.60 with volume

