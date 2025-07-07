YES Bank Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Recovery?

YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK) is trading at ₹20.08, down slightly (–0.50%) today. Technical indicators remain cautiously bearish after a ~27% fall from its 52-week high. However, if the stock stabilizes above key support in the ₹19.80–₹20.00 zone and MACD turns upward, we could see a rebound toward ₹24–₹26 by late 2025.

1. Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)

Price: ₹20.08 (–0.10, –0.50%)

52‑Week Range: ₹16.02 – ₹27.44; current price is ~27% below peak

RSI (14): ~49–47 — neutral mid-range

MACD: –0.05 — mildly bearish

Stochastic: ~64 — neutral

50-day SMA: ₹20.25 (price just below)

200-day SMA: ₹20.56 (price below major trend line)

Interpretation: Short-term momentum remains weak, but prices hovering near both SMAs suggest possible consolidation.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zone: ₹19.80–₹20.00 (psychological + SMA proximity)

Immediate Resistance: ₹20.50–₹20.60 (50-day/200-day SMA)

Upside Targets: Base-case: ₹24 — requires a breakout above ₹20.60 Bull-case: ₹26 — if MACD turns positive and volume increases



A breakdown below ₹19.80 could trigger a decline toward ₹18–₹19.

3. Price Target 2025 Outlook

Based on current technicals and assuming a recovery above key levels:

Base-case: ₹24 — ~20% upside

Bull-case: ₹26 — ~30% upside

Bear-case: ₹18 — in case support fails

4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

MACD remains negative and RSI is neutral—momentum hasn’t confirmed reversal

Loss below ₹19.80 may signal further downside

Broader banking sector weakness or financial regulation changes could amplify pressure

5. Suggested Trading Strategy