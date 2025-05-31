Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview
Yes Bank Ltd is a prominent private-sector bank in India, founded in 2004. It offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management. Over the years, Yes Bank has built a strong presence in India with its focus on innovation, digital banking, and customer service. Yes Bank Share Price on NSE as of 31 May 2025 is 21.47 INR. Here will provide you more details on Yes Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Yes Bank Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 21.34
- High: 21.65
- Low: 21.02
- Mkt cap: 67.29KCr
- P/E ratio: 27.53
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 27.44
- 52-wk low: 16.02
Yes Bank Share Price Chart
Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Yes Bank Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹30
|2026
|₹50
|2027
|₹70
|2028
|₹90
|2029
|₹120
|2030
|₹140
Yes Bank Share Price Target 2025
Yes Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹30. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Yes Bank’s share price target in 2025:
- High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): If Yes Bank is unable to effectively manage its non-performing assets, it could face further financial strain. A rise in NPAs would lead to increased provisions, lower profitability, and diminished investor confidence, which could negatively impact its share price.
- Regulatory Scrutiny: Yes Bank continues to operate under scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to its past financial issues. Any regulatory actions or restrictions, including stricter compliance requirements, could create uncertainties for the bank’s operations and affect investor sentiment, putting pressure on its share price.
Intense Competition in Digital Banking: The banking sector, particularly digital and retail banking, is becoming increasingly competitive. If Yes Bank fails to keep pace with technological advancements or deliver competitive digital banking services, it may lose market share to more agile competitors, affecting its growth prospects and share price.
Yes Bank Share Price Target 2030
Yes Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹140. Here are three key factors that could affect Yes Bank’s share price target in 2030:
Shareholding Pattern For Yes Bank Ltd
- Promoter: 0%
- FII: 26.87%
- DII: 39.53%
- Public: 33.6%
Yes Bank Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|139.92B
|21.17%
|Operating expense
|107.68B
|7.58%
|Net income
|24.46B
|90.36%
|Net profit margin
|17.49
|57.14%
|Earnings per share
|0.77
|79.07%
|EBITDA
|—
|—
|Effective tax rate
|24.11%
|—
