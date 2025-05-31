Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Yes Bank Ltd is a prominent private-sector bank in India, founded in 2004. It offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management. Over the years, Yes Bank has built a strong presence in India with its focus on innovation, digital banking, and customer service. Yes Bank Share Price on NSE as of 31 May 2025 is 21.47 INR. Here will provide you more details on Yes Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Yes Bank Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 21.34

High: 21.65

Low: 21.02

Mkt cap: 67.29KCr

P/E ratio: 27.53

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 27.44

52-wk low: 16.02

Yes Bank Share Price Chart

Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Yes Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹30 2026 ₹50 2027 ₹70 2028 ₹90 2029 ₹120 2030 ₹140

Yes Bank Share Price Target 2025

Yes Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹30. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Yes Bank’s share price target in 2025:

High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): If Yes Bank is unable to effectively manage its non-performing assets, it could face further financial strain. A rise in NPAs would lead to increased provisions, lower profitability, and diminished investor confidence, which could negatively impact its share price.

Regulatory Scrutiny: Yes Bank continues to operate under scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to its past financial issues. Any regulatory actions or restrictions, including stricter compliance requirements, could create uncertainties for the bank’s operations and affect investor sentiment, putting pressure on its share price.

Intense Competition in Digital Banking: The banking sector, particularly digital and retail banking, is becoming increasingly competitive. If Yes Bank fails to keep pace with technological advancements or deliver competitive digital banking services, it may lose market share to more agile competitors, affecting its growth prospects and share price.

Yes Bank Share Price Target 2030

Yes Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹140. Here are three key factors that could affect Yes Bank’s share price target in 2030:

Successful Turnaround and Expansion: By 2030, Yes Bank’s long-term growth will depend on its ability to fully recover from past financial difficulties and expand its operations. Strengthening its core banking services, increasing loan disbursements, and growing its customer base through new products and services will be critical for sustaining growth and boosting its share price.

Technological Innovation in Banking: Embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and enhanced digital banking solutions will be key for Yes Bank’s competitive edge. By leading in fintech and offering innovative, customer-friendly services, the bank can attract more clients and improve operational efficiency, positively affecting its share price.

Economic and Regulatory Environment: The overall economic growth in India and a stable regulatory framework will play a vital role in Yes Bank’s success by 2030. A favorable economic climate, coupled with supportive regulatory policies, will enhance business growth opportunities for the bank, leading to higher profitability and a positive impact on its share price.

Shareholding Pattern For Yes Bank Ltd

Promoter: 0%

FII: 26.87%

DII: 39.53%

Public: 33.6%

Yes Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 139.92B 21.17% Operating expense 107.68B 7.58% Net income 24.46B 90.36% Net profit margin 17.49 57.14% Earnings per share 0.77 79.07% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 24.11% —

