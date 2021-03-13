Share Market Update – Zaggle Share Price Target 2025

Zaggle Share Price Target 2025: Zaggle’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its growth in the fintech industry and demand for digital payment solutions. The company’s innovative expense management and payment services have the potential to attract more corporate clients. With increasing digital payment adoption and supportive government policies, Zaggle could see positive growth. Zaggle Share Price on NSE as of 27 February 2025 is 349.00 INR.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 361.10

High: 365.65

Low: 345.50

Mkt cap: 4.69KCr

P/E ratio: 47.65

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 591.90

52-wk low: 234.50

Zaggle Share Price Chart

Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zaggle Share Price Target Years Zaggle Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 January – Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 February ₹366 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 March ₹390 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 April ₹420 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 May ₹450 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 June ₹470 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 July ₹490 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 August ₹520 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 September ₹540 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 November ₹580 Zaggle Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Zaggle Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 40.09%

FII: 9.18%

DII: 14.57%

Public: 36.16%

Key Factors Affecting Zaggle Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Zaggle’s share price target for 2025:

Digital Payment Adoption – Increasing use of digital payment solutions in businesses can drive demand for Zaggle’s expense management and payment services. Technological Innovation – Continuous upgrades in software solutions and AI-based expense management systems will help maintain a competitive edge. Client Base Expansion – Adding more corporate clients and partnerships will boost revenue and market presence. Government Policies – Supportive regulations for digital payments and fintech services can positively impact business growth. Market Competition – How well Zaggle competes with other fintech companies will play a crucial role in its market growth and share price performance.

Risks and Challenges for Zaggle Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Zaggle’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Competition – The fintech industry is highly competitive, with many players offering similar digital payment and expense management solutions. Cybersecurity Threats – Data breaches or cyberattacks could harm customer trust and affect the company’s reputation. Regulatory Changes – Any changes in government regulations related to digital payments and data privacy could impact business operations. Technological Advancements – Failure to adopt the latest technologies quickly may result in losing market share to more innovative competitors. Economic Slowdowns – A weak economy could reduce business spending on fintech services, affecting revenue growth.

