Zeel Share Price Target 2025:- ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) is one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, known for its television channels, digital content, and movie production. The ZEEL share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like the success of its merger with Sony, growth in the OTT segment, and advertising revenue. If the merger goes smoothly, it could strengthen ZEEL’s market position, boosting investor confidence. Zeel Share Price on NSE as of 13 February 2025 is 101.30 INR.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 100.10
- High: 102.24
- Low: 99.76
- Mkt cap: 9.73KCr
- P/E ratio: 19.30
- Div yield: 0.99%
- 52-wk high: 205.25
- 52-wk low: 96.30
Zeel Share Price Chart
Zeel Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Zeel Share Price Target Years
|Zeel Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹105
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹110
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹120
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹130
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹140
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹150
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹160
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹170
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹180
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹190
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹200
|Zeel Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹210
Zeel Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 3.99%
- FII: 20.05%
- DII: 17.99%
- Public: 57.97%
Key Factors Affecting Zeel Share Price Growth
-
Merger with Sony – The long-awaited merger with Sony Pictures Networks could bring financial strength, expanded content offerings, and market leadership, positively influencing ZEEL’s share price.
-
Advertising Revenue Growth – As the economy recovers, increased ad spending by brands, especially in digital and TV segments, can drive revenue growth for ZEEL.
-
OTT Expansion (ZEE5) – ZEEL’s digital streaming platform, ZEE5, is expanding its user base, and strong content investments in regional and premium segments could boost subscriber numbers and revenue.
-
Strong Content Portfolio – The company’s focus on producing high-quality TV shows, movies, and digital content across various languages will help retain viewership and attract new audiences.
-
Regulatory & Market Conditions – Favorable government policies, industry regulations, and overall stock market performance will play a crucial role in determining ZEEL’s share price movement in 2025.
Risks and Challenges for Zeel Share Price
