Zeel Share Price Target 2025:- ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) is one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, known for its television channels, digital content, and movie production. The ZEEL share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like the success of its merger with Sony, growth in the OTT segment, and advertising revenue. If the merger goes smoothly, it could strengthen ZEEL’s market position, boosting investor confidence. Zeel Share Price on NSE as of 13 February 2025 is 101.30 INR.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 100.10

High: 102.24

Low: 99.76

Mkt cap: 9.73KCr

P/E ratio: 19.30

Div yield: 0.99%

52-wk high: 205.25

52-wk low: 96.30

Zeel Share Price Chart

Zeel Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zeel Share Price Target Years Zeel Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Zeel Share Price Target 2025 January ₹105 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 February ₹110 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 March ₹120 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 April ₹130 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 May ₹140 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 June ₹150 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 August ₹170 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 October ₹190 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 November ₹200 Zeel Share Price Target 2025 December ₹210

Zeel Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 3.99%

FII: 20.05%

DII: 17.99%

Public: 57.97%

Key Factors Affecting Zeel Share Price Growth

Merger with Sony – The long-awaited merger with Sony Pictures Networks could bring financial strength, expanded content offerings, and market leadership, positively influencing ZEEL’s share price.

Advertising Revenue Growth – As the economy recovers, increased ad spending by brands, especially in digital and TV segments, can drive revenue growth for ZEEL.

OTT Expansion (ZEE5) – ZEEL’s digital streaming platform, ZEE5, is expanding its user base, and strong content investments in regional and premium segments could boost subscriber numbers and revenue.

Strong Content Portfolio – The company’s focus on producing high-quality TV shows, movies, and digital content across various languages will help retain viewership and attract new audiences.

Regulatory & Market Conditions – Favorable government policies, industry regulations, and overall stock market performance will play a crucial role in determining ZEEL’s share price movement in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Zeel Share Price

Uncertainty Around Sony Merger – Any delay or regulatory hurdles in the merger with Sony could impact investor confidence and affect ZEEL’s stock price. Intense Competition in OTT & TV – Growing competition from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and traditional TV rivals could put pressure on ZEEL’s market share and revenue. Fluctuations in Advertising Revenue – Since a major part of ZEEL’s income comes from advertising, economic downturns or reduced ad spending by brands could negatively impact revenue growth. Regulatory & Legal Issues – Changes in broadcasting regulations, content policies, or taxation rules could pose challenges to ZEEL’s operations and profitability. Debt & Financial Stability – High operational costs, content production expenses, and potential liabilities from merger-related activities could impact ZEEL’s financial health and stock performance.

