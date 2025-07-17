Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rally to ₹2,155?

Current Price: ₹1,830.70 (as of July 16, 2025)

NSE Symbol: ZENTEC

Zen Technologies has been a standout stock in the defense sector, trading at ₹1,830.70 today. After peaking at ₹2,627.95, the stock has seen a correction. Will it regain momentum and hit new highs by 2025? Let’s dive into the technical analysis and price targets.

About Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies specializes in defense training, simulation solutions, and equipment for military and security forces. The company has shown impressive growth backed by government initiatives to boost domestic defense manufacturing.

Market Cap: ₹16,552 crore

52-Week Range: ₹945.35 – ₹2,627

5-Year Profit CAGR: ~36.7%

ROE: ~25.5%

Debt Level: Low

Technical Analysis Overview

Technical Indicator Status RSI (14) 41.5 – Neutral MACD Negative Moving Averages Short-term: Sell Weekly/Monthly Charts Bullish Reversal

Short-Term View: Weak momentum persists.

Long-Term View: Weekly and monthly trends remain positive, signaling potential upside.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zones: ₹1,795 – ₹1,840

Immediate Resistance: ₹1,900 – ₹1,950

Medium-Term Resistance: ₹2,100 – ₹2,155

Long-Term Resistance: ₹2,310

Breaking above ₹1,900 would indicate strength for the next leg up.

Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Price Target Potential Upside Short-Term ₹1,900 – ₹1,950 +3% to +6% Medium-Term ₹2,100 – ₹2,155 +12% to +17% Long-Term (2025) ₹2,310 +26%

Analyst Forecasts:

Consensus Target: ₹2,155

WalletInvestor 1-Year: ₹2,354

Extended Projection (2030): ₹4,507

Trading Strategy

Entry Zone: ₹1,830 – ₹1,850

Breakout Level: ₹1,900

Profit Targets: ₹1,950 → ₹2,100 → ₹2,155 → ₹2,310

Stop Loss: ₹1,780

Investors should wait for a confirmation above ₹1,900 for better risk-reward.

Risks & Challenges

Daily technical indicators remain weak.

A breakdown below ₹1,795 may test ₹1,700.

Dependency on defense orders and government policies can affect growth.

Quick Snapshot