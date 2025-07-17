Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rally to ₹2,155?
Current Price: ₹1,830.70 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: ZENTEC
Zen Technologies has been a standout stock in the defense sector, trading at ₹1,830.70 today. After peaking at ₹2,627.95, the stock has seen a correction. Will it regain momentum and hit new highs by 2025? Let’s dive into the technical analysis and price targets.
About Zen Technologies
Zen Technologies specializes in defense training, simulation solutions, and equipment for military and security forces. The company has shown impressive growth backed by government initiatives to boost domestic defense manufacturing.
-
Market Cap: ₹16,552 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹945.35 – ₹2,627
-
5-Year Profit CAGR: ~36.7%
-
ROE: ~25.5%
-
Debt Level: Low
Technical Analysis Overview
|Technical Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14)
|41.5 – Neutral
|MACD
|Negative
|Moving Averages
|Short-term: Sell
|Weekly/Monthly Charts
|Bullish Reversal
-
Short-Term View: Weak momentum persists.
-
Long-Term View: Weekly and monthly trends remain positive, signaling potential upside.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zones: ₹1,795 – ₹1,840
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹1,900 – ₹1,950
-
Medium-Term Resistance: ₹2,100 – ₹2,155
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹2,310
Breaking above ₹1,900 would indicate strength for the next leg up.
Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Price Target
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹1,900 – ₹1,950
|+3% to +6%
|Medium-Term
|₹2,100 – ₹2,155
|+12% to +17%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹2,310
|+26%
Analyst Forecasts:
-
Consensus Target: ₹2,155
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year: ₹2,354
-
Extended Projection (2030): ₹4,507
Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹1,830 – ₹1,850
-
Breakout Level: ₹1,900
-
Profit Targets: ₹1,950 → ₹2,100 → ₹2,155 → ₹2,310
-
Stop Loss: ₹1,780
Investors should wait for a confirmation above ₹1,900 for better risk-reward.
Risks & Challenges
-
Daily technical indicators remain weak.
-
A breakdown below ₹1,795 may test ₹1,700.
-
Dependency on defense orders and government policies can affect growth.
Quick Snapshot
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹1,830.70
|Support Levels
|₹1,795 – ₹1,840
|Resistance Zones
|₹1,900 – ₹2,310
|2025 Target
|₹2,155 – ₹2,310
|Risk Profile
|Moderate-High