Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Zen Technologies Limited Overview

Zen Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1993, and it specializes in the design, development and manufacture of next-generation Combat Training Solutions to train the Defence & Security Forces across the globe and Counter UAV Solutions for the protection of borders, sensitive structures, establishments, etc.

It has a global presence with its corporate office in Hyderabad and branches in India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

Zen Technologies has a wide variety of over 40 of its world-class products designed and developed indigenously including Live Fire, Live Instrumented, Virtual and Constructive training individual and collective training simulators and Counter Drone Solutions. With more than 1000 simulators and training systems delivered across the globe, Zen Technologies is an industry leader in training system development for enhancing and assessing Combat Readiness.

Current Market Overview of Zen Technologies Limited

  • Today’s Open: 2,057.60
  • Current Share Price: 1,908.20
  • Today’s High: 2,065.00
  • Today’s Low: 1,905.70
  • 52 Weeks High: 2,627.00
  • 52 Weeks Low: 945.35
  • P/E: 59.51
  • Dividend Yield: 0.10%
  • Total Market Capital: 17.19KCr

Share Price Recent Graph

Zen Technologies Limited Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

After critically analyzing industrial trends, market valuation, and professional analysis, here are the detain regarding share Price target for upcoming years

S. No.  Target Years Target Price
2. 2025 2635
3. 2026 3275
4. 2027 3847
5. 2028 4550
6. 2029 5112
7. 2030 5740

Share Holding Pattern For Zen Technologies Share Price

  • Promoters: 49.05%
  • Retail & Others: 35.53%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 1.78%
  • Foreign Institutions: 5.95%
  • Mutual Funds: 7.70%

Annual Income Statement Of Zen Technologies

The annual income comparison of the last 5 years is visible in the chart below. 

More precise information for income statement 2024 is here. 

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 9.74B 121.36%
Operating Expenses 2.31B 67.47%
Net Income 2.80B 119.14%
Net Profit Margin 28.78 -1.00%
Earning Per Share 32.07 N/A
EBITDA 3.74B 105.40%
Effective Tax Rate 26.29% N/A

Challenges For Zen Technologies Share Price

  1. Dependence on Defense Contracts: The government is always unpredictable in its procurement, and if there are delays or cancellations, the company may suffer.
  2. Regulatory Risks: The possibility of Changes in the Procurement Policies of Defence had certain negative impacts on the Business.
  3. Technological Disruption: The need to develop new technologies in defence is constant, otherwise one may find him or herself losing market share.
  4. Market Competition: This may lead to intense competition, normally affecting margins, and market share and thus have an impact on the industry.

