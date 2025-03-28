Zen Technologies shares rally 4% after securing Rs 152 crore defence ministry contract

Zen Technologies shares rose 4% after obtaining a Rs 152 crore defense ministry deal.

ByJammuna

Zen Technologies Ltd’s shares increased around 4% in early trade on Friday, March 28, after the business was awarded a Rs 152-crore contract by the Ministry of Defence, India. The deal is for the provision of its Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator for the L70 Gun, which is an important step toward strengthening India’s indigenous defense capabilities.

As of 10:00 a.m., the shares were up 3.60 percent to Rs 1509.70 per piece. The IADCS, created exclusively by Zen’s in-house R&D efforts under the Make II category, is a cutting-edge simulation system that delivers hyper-realistic virtual training for air defense operations. It attempts to improve operator preparedness and unit-level cooperation while decreasing reliance on costly and logistically demanding live drills.

Arjun Dutt Atluri, Vice President of Zen Technologies, emphasized the deal’s strategic importance, saying, “This order demonstrates our steadfast commitment in innovation and our capacity to produce world-class indigenous solutions for the defense forces. We invested independently in this simulator’s research and development because we believed it had transformational potential. With its successful introduction, we anticipate tremendous demand not just from inside India, but also from friendly foreign nations that operate legacy air defense platforms such as the L70 cannon.” The deal reinforces Zen’s position as a pioneer in defense training technology, which is consistent with India’s larger goal for technical self-reliance. Furthermore, the business anticipates that the simulator’s export potential will increase, particularly among nations that operate similar legacy air defense systems.

