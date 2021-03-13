Stock Market Update – ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025

ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025:- The ZM (Zoom Video Communications) stock price depends on the company’s ability to adapt to changing work environments and technological advancements. With the growing trend of hybrid work and demand for virtual meetings, Zoom has the potential to maintain steady growth. Innovations in security, AI features, and global expansion may boost its market value. ZM Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 28 February 2025 is 72.88 USD.
Zoom Communications Inc: Current Market Overview
- Open: 74.24
- High: 74.80
- Low: 72.63
- Mkt cap: 2.23KCr
- P/E ratio: 22.73
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 88.90
- 52-wk low: 55.06
ZM Stock Price Chart
ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|ZM Stock Price Prediction Years
|ZM Stock Price Prediction Months
|Stock Price Prediction
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|January
|–
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|February
|USD 74
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|March
|USD 76
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|April
|USD 78
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|May
|USD 80
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|June
|USD 82
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|July
|USD 84
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|August
|USD 86
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|September
|USD 88
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|October
|USD 90
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|November
|USD 92
|ZM Stock Price Prediction 2025
|December
|USD 95
Key Factors Affecting ZM Stock Price Growth
Here are five key factors affecting the growth of ZM (Zoom Video Communications) stock price target for 2025:
-
Remote Work Demand – Continued demand for remote work and hybrid work models will boost the need for Zoom’s video conferencing services.
-
Product Innovation – New features like AI integrations, security upgrades, and collaboration tools can attract more users and businesses.
-
Enterprise Customer Growth – Increasing adoption of Zoom by large corporations can drive revenue growth and market share.
-
Global Expansion – Expanding services in international markets can increase customer base and revenue.
-
Competition in Video Conferencing – How Zoom competes with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and other platforms will affect its market position and growth potential.
Risks and Challenges for ZM Stock Price
Here are five key risks and challenges for ZM (Zoom Video Communications) stock price target in 2025:
-
Market Competition – Strong competition from Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and other platforms may limit Zoom’s market share.
-
Security and Privacy Issues – Any data breaches or security concerns could damage user trust and affect business growth.
-
Post-Pandemic Demand Decline – A reduction in remote work practices may decrease the demand for video conferencing services.
-
Technological Changes – Rapid advancements in communication technologies may require continuous innovation and investment.
-
Subscription Cancellations – Loss of enterprise customers or high subscription cancellations could impact revenue growth.
