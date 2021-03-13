Share Market Update – Zomato Share Price Target 2025

Zomato Share Price Target 2025:- Zomato’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to achieve profitability, expand into new markets, and strengthen its market position. The company is focusing on increasing order volumes, improving delivery efficiency, and growing services like grocery delivery and cloud kitchens. Zomato Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 232.27 INR.

Zomato Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 220.60

High: 234.60

Low: 220.00

Mkt cap: 2.11LCr

P/E ratio: 314.76

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 304.70

52-wk low: 144.30

Zomato Share Price Chart

Zomato Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zomato Share Price Target Years Zomato Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Zomato Share Price Target 2025 January – Zomato Share Price Target 2025 February ₹240 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 March ₹250 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 April ₹260 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 May ₹270 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 June ₹280 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 July ₹290 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 August ₹300 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 September ₹310 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 October ₹320 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 November ₹330 Zomato Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

Zomato Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 47.3%

DII: 20.54%

Public: 32.16%

Key Factors Affecting Zomato Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Zomato’s share price target for 2025:

Revenue Growth & Profitability – Zomato’s ability to increase revenue while reducing losses and achieving profitability will be crucial for its stock performance. Expansion into New Markets & Services – Growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, along with new services like grocery delivery and cloud kitchens, could drive further business expansion. Competition & Market Position – Strong competition from Swiggy, Amazon Food, and new entrants could impact Zomato’s market share and pricing power. Government Regulations & Policies – Any changes in food delivery regulations, taxation, or labor laws could affect operational costs and profitability. Customer Retention & Order Volume – Increasing active users, higher order frequency, and better customer experience will help sustain long-term growth. Technological Advancements & Innovation – Investments in AI, automation, and logistics efficiency could improve delivery speed, reduce costs, and enhance user satisfaction.

Risks and Challenges for Zomato Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Zomato’s share price target for 2025:

Profitability Concerns – Despite strong revenue growth, Zomato is still working toward sustained profitability. High operational costs and discounts may delay this goal. Intense Market Competition – Rivalry from Swiggy, Amazon Food, and new startups could pressure Zomato’s pricing, customer base, and market dominance. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in food delivery laws, taxation policies, or labor regulations could increase costs and affect business operations. Fluctuating Consumer Demand – Economic downturns, inflation, or shifts in consumer spending habits could reduce order volumes and revenue. Rising Delivery Costs & Partner Commissions – Increased fuel prices, higher delivery partner incentives, or restaurant commission disputes could impact profit margins. Global & Economic Uncertainties – Stock market volatility, geopolitical issues, or funding challenges in the tech sector may influence investor sentiment and stock performance.

