Zydus Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Zydus Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Zydus Share Price Target 2025:- Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has received varied projections for its share price target in 2025. Analyst estimates suggest an average target of ₹1,070.43, with a range from ₹840.00 to ₹1,365.00. Zydus Share Price on NSE as of 5 April 2025 is 868.45 INR.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 901.90
  • High: 905.95
  • Low: 834.50
  • Mkt cap: 87.39KCr
  • P/E ratio: 19.29
  • Div yield: 0.35%
  • 52-wk high: 1,324.30
  • 52-wk low: 834.50

Zydus Share Price Chart

Zydus Share Price Chart

Zydus Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zydus Share Price Target Years Zydus Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 January
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 February
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 March
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 April ₹950
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1000
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1050
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1100
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1150
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1200
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1250
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1300
Zydus Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1330

Zydus Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 74.98%
  • FII: 7.53%
  • DII: 10.65%
  • Public: 6.84%

Key Factors Affecting Zydus Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Zydus Lifesciences’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Strong Performance in the U.S. Market: Zydus has experienced robust demand for its generic drugs in the U.S., contributing significantly to its revenue growth.

  2. Expansion in Domestic Formulations: The company’s focus on increasing market share in India, particularly in targeted therapy segments, has bolstered its domestic revenue streams.

  3. Innovation and Product Pipeline: Ongoing investments in research and development have led to a strong pipeline of new products, positioning Zydus for sustained growth.

  4. Financial Performance and Profitability: Zydus has reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 30% rise in net profit, indicating strong financial health.

  5. Analyst Outlook and Price Targets: Analysts have set price targets ranging from ₹840 to ₹1,365, reflecting varying expectations for the company’s stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Zydus Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Zydus Lifesciences’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Regulatory Compliance Issues: Zydus has faced challenges in meeting regulatory standards, notably receiving observations from the U.S. FDA for its Vadodara facility, which may affect its ability to supply products to key markets.

  2. Market Competition: The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with companies like Eli Lilly introducing new products such as Mounjaro in India. This intensifies competition in the diabetes and weight-loss segments, potentially impacting Zydus’s market share.

  3. Dependence on U.S. Market: With approximately 45% of its sales coming from the U.S., Zydus is vulnerable to market-specific risks, including regulatory changes and pricing pressures, which could significantly affect its revenue streams.

  4. Intellectual Property Challenges: The expiration of patents, such as that of semaglutide in 2026, invites generic competition. Zydus’s plans to launch generic versions may face legal and market entry challenges. 

  5. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Global supply chain disruptions can impact the availability and cost of raw materials, affecting production schedules and profitability.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Maruti Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Maruti Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Maruti Share Price Target 2025:- Maruti Suzuki’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like vehicle demand, electric vehicle (EV) expansion, and overall market conditions. As India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti has strong brand value, but rising competition, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes could pose challenges. The company’s success in launching EVs…

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share Price Target

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is a company that provides knowledge and business process outsourcing services. It specializes in delivering high-quality solutions in areas like data management, research, and analytics for various industries. Known for its strong focus on customer satisfaction, Inventurus leverages advanced technologies and skilled professionals to offer tailored services. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share…

Nahar Spinning Share Price Target

Nahar Spinning Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is a leading textile company in India, specializing in the production of high-quality yarns and fabrics. The company is known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a wide range of products, catering to both domestic and international markets. Nahar Spinning Share Price on NSE as of 2 January 2025 is 267.40…

Davangere Sugar Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Davangere Sugar Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is an Indian company involved in the production of sugar and related products. Established in Karnataka, the company plays a key role in the sugar industry, processing sugarcane to produce sugar, molasses, and other by-products. It also contributes to rural development by supporting farmers and providing employment in the region. Davangere…

Wanbury Share Price Target

Wanbury Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Wanbury Ltd is a pharmaceutical company known for its focus on producing high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations. The company serves both domestic and international markets, offering products that cater to a variety of therapeutic areas. Wanbury is committed to innovation and affordability, striving to make healthcare accessible to all. Wanbury Share Price on…

Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025:- Birlasoft’s share price target for 2025 will depend on rising demand for digital transformation, cloud services, and emerging technologies like AI and data analytics. The company’s strong partnerships with global tech leaders and expansion in key sectors like manufacturing and BFSI support its growth potential. Birlasoft Share Price on NSE…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *