Share Market Update – Zydus Share Price Target 2025

Zydus Share Price Target 2025:- Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has received varied projections for its share price target in 2025. Analyst estimates suggest an average target of ₹1,070.43, with a range from ₹840.00 to ₹1,365.00. Zydus Share Price on NSE as of 5 April 2025 is 868.45 INR.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 901.90

High: 905.95

Low: 834.50

Mkt cap: 87.39KCr

P/E ratio: 19.29

Div yield: 0.35%

52-wk high: 1,324.30

52-wk low: 834.50

Zydus Share Price Chart

Zydus Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Zydus Share Price Target Years Zydus Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Zydus Share Price Target 2025 January – Zydus Share Price Target 2025 February – Zydus Share Price Target 2025 March – Zydus Share Price Target 2025 April ₹950 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1000 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1050 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1100 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1150 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1200 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1250 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1300 Zydus Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1330

Zydus Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.98%

FII: 7.53%

DII: 10.65%

Public: 6.84%

Key Factors Affecting Zydus Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Zydus Lifesciences’ share price target for 2025:​

Strong Performance in the U.S. Market: Zydus has experienced robust demand for its generic drugs in the U.S., contributing significantly to its revenue growth. Expansion in Domestic Formulations: The company’s focus on increasing market share in India, particularly in targeted therapy segments, has bolstered its domestic revenue streams. Innovation and Product Pipeline: Ongoing investments in research and development have led to a strong pipeline of new products, positioning Zydus for sustained growth. ​ Financial Performance and Profitability: Zydus has reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 30% rise in net profit, indicating strong financial health. Analyst Outlook and Price Targets: Analysts have set price targets ranging from ₹840 to ₹1,365, reflecting varying expectations for the company’s stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Zydus Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Zydus Lifesciences’ share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Compliance Issues: Zydus has faced challenges in meeting regulatory standards, notably receiving observations from the U.S. FDA for its Vadodara facility, which may affect its ability to supply products to key markets. Market Competition: The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with companies like Eli Lilly introducing new products such as Mounjaro in India. This intensifies competition in the diabetes and weight-loss segments, potentially impacting Zydus’s market share. Dependence on U.S. Market: With approximately 45% of its sales coming from the U.S., Zydus is vulnerable to market-specific risks, including regulatory changes and pricing pressures, which could significantly affect its revenue streams. Intellectual Property Challenges: The expiration of patents, such as that of semaglutide in 2026, invites generic competition. Zydus’s plans to launch generic versions may face legal and market entry challenges. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Global supply chain disruptions can impact the availability and cost of raw materials, affecting production schedules and profitability.

