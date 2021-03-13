BHEL’s Share Price has climbed over 3% due to several orders. Find Information Below

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited climbed by up to 3.47 percent to an intraday high of Rs 209.90 per share. The share price rose after collecting several orders over the weekend. On February 8, BHEL stated that it obtained a Letter of Award for Rs 8,000 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited for the 2×660 MW BTG package at Koradi Thermal Power Station. A BTG Package includes equipment delivery, installation and commissioning, and civil works.

The performance guarantee test must be completed in 52 months, and the unit must be handed over to the owner within 58 months following the Letter of Award for Unit-11 and Unit-12, respectively. In a separate decision issued on February 9, BHEL stated that it had obtained a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited (an Adani Energy Solutions Limited SPV) for the BF800 HVDC project.

“Letter of Intent has been received from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, by the Consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and shall be subject to the Contract to be executed at a later date,” BHEL disclosed in an exchange filing.

According to the conditions of the order, BHEL will be in charge of establishing two 6000 MW HVDC LCC terminal stations at Bhadla (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (UP), as well as an 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station (4X1500 MW) from Bhadla III and Fatehpur, as well as accompanying AC substations.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) is one of the country’s largest power plant equipment manufacturers. The firm focuses on designing, engineering, producing, installing, testing, commissioning, and maintaining a wide range of goods and services. BHEL serves essential industries, including electricity, transmission, industrial, transportation, renewable energy, oil and gas, and defense. The Government of India owns and operates BHEL, the country’s leading engineering and manufacturing business. The company’s market capitalization is Rs 71.695.68, according to the BSE. The company is in the BSE 200 category. The 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 335.40 a share, and the 52-week low is Rs 185.20. At 9:45 p.m., BHEL shares traded 1.50 percent higher at Rs 205.9e. The BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 percent down at 77,413.35 levels.