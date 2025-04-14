Share Market Update – Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025

Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025:- Coffee Day Enterprises, known for its Café Coffee Day (CCD) outlets, is a popular coffee chain in India. Its share, called “Coffee Day Share,” has seen ups and downs in recent years due to financial challenges and leadership changes. After the sad passing of its founder V.G. Siddhartha, the company faced a tough time clearing debts and rebuilding trust. Recently, it has made progress by reducing some of its debt, which gives hope for recovery. Coffee Day Share Price on NSE as of 14 April 2025 is 27.29 INR.

Coffee Day Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 27.29

High: 27.29

Low: 27.01

Mkt cap: 581.64Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 74.65

52-wk low: 21.28

Coffee Day Share Price Chart

Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Coffee Day Share Price Target Years Coffee Day Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 January – Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 February – Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 March – Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 April ₹30 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 May ₹35 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 June ₹40 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 July ₹45 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 August ₹50 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 September ₹55 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 October ₹60 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 November ₹65 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 December ₹75

Coffee Day Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 8.21%

FII: 0.79%

DII: 0.59%

Public: 90.41%

Key Factors Affecting Coffee Day Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (NSE: COFFEEDAY) and its share price target for 2025:​

Legal Resolutions and Investor Confidence: The recent decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to set aside insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises has positively impacted investor sentiment. This legal relief led to a 20% surge in the company’s share price, indicating renewed confidence in its operational stability.​ Global Coffee Market Expansion: The global coffee market is projected to reach approximately $473.10 billion in 2025, with out-of-home consumption accounting for $376.70 billion. This growth presents opportunities for coffee chains like Cafe Coffee Day to expand their market share and revenue streams. Market Valuation and Recovery Potential: Despite past financial challenges, analysts have set a consensus target price of ₹296 for Coffee Day Enterprises, significantly higher than its current trading price. This suggests potential for substantial growth if the company can capitalize on market opportunities and improve its financial performance.​ Strategic Marketing and Brand Positioning: Cafe Coffee Day’s focus on affordable pricing and appealing to the upper-middle-class demographic in India positions it well to attract a broad customer base. Effective marketing strategies and a strong brand presence can drive customer loyalty and revenue growth.​ Operational Restructuring and Debt Management: The company’s efforts to reduce debt and restructure operations are crucial for long-term sustainability. Improving financial metrics and operational efficiency can enhance investor trust and support share price appreciation.​

Risks and Challenges for Coffee Day Share Price

Investing in Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) carries several risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025. Here are five key factors to consider:​

High Debt Levels: CDEL has been burdened with substantial debt, which has constrained its financial flexibility. Although the company settled ₹205 crore of outstanding debt in March 2025, significant liabilities remain, posing ongoing financial strain. Inconsistent Financial Performance: The company’s financial results have been volatile. In Q3 FY25, CDEL reported a net loss of ₹10.28 crore, a stark contrast to the ₹69.18 crore profit in the same quarter the previous year. Such fluctuations raise concerns about the company’s profitability and operational stability. Intense Market Competition: CDEL operates in a highly competitive market, facing challenges from both domestic and international coffee chains. This competition can impact market share and profitability, especially if the company struggles to differentiate its offerings Changing Consumer Preferences: Shifts in consumer behavior, such as a growing preference for home-brewed coffee or alternative beverages, could affect footfall in Café Coffee Day outlets. Adapting to these changes is crucial for maintaining revenue streams. Corporate Governance Concerns: Past issues, including the tragic demise of founder V.G. Siddhartha and subsequent financial scrutiny, have raised questions about corporate governance. Although steps have been taken to address these concerns, lingering doubts may affect investor confidence.

