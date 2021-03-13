GSK Q3FY25 Results: Profit Grows Four Times to ₹229 Crore

On February 14, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported an 18% rise in sales to ₹946 crore for the 3 quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, with a profit after tax of ₹229 crore.

GSK Q3FY25 Results:

Today, February 14, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GSK) reported its third-quarter financial results, which concluded on December 31, 2024. The company reported an 18% growth in operating sales to ₹946 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 400% yearly to ₹229 crore. However, since the firm declared a net profit of ₹252 crore in the previous September quarter, the profit decreased by 9.1% sequentially.

Key product portfolios performed well during the quarter. The general pharmaceuticals portfolio’s flagship products, such as T-Bact, Ceftum, and Augmentin, improved their market positions by gaining market share. According to the company’s financial report, its cutting-edge respiratory portfolio—led by Nucala and Trelegy—grew strongly, increasing patient access throughout India.

The business claimed to have held its top spot in the pediatric vaccinations self-pay private market within the vaccines category. As the firm leads the spread of adult vaccination in India, the adult vaccines segment keeps gaining traction with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted).

Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, commented on the findings, saying, “Our impressive third-quarter results demonstrate our steadfast dedication to providing patients throughout India with cutting-edge healthcare solutions. We maintain our market presence while guaranteeing wider access to our medications and vaccines by concentrating on core brands and advancing digital transformation through creative go-to-market tactics.