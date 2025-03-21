Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on These 12 Cheap EV Stocks—Is Ford the Hidden Gem?

With the electric vehicle (EV) market rapidly gaining momentum, hedge funds are zeroing in on affordable EV stocks that could yield massive returns. As traditional automotive giants pivot towards electrification, several companies are being viewed as prime investment opportunities. Among them is Ford, a legacy automaker that’s betting heavily on electric vehicles. But how does Ford fare among its competitors, and which other EV stocks are hedge funds betting on? Let’s take a closer look.

Top 12 EV Stocks Hedge Funds Are Watching

Hedge funds are carefully picking their EV stocks, choosing companies that have strong growth potential but remain undervalued relative to their long-term prospects. Here are the 12 EV stocks that have hedge funds excited:

Lucid Group (LCID) – Lucid has been making waves with its luxury electric sedans. Hedge funds are bullish on Lucid’s ability to compete with Tesla, especially with its luxury offerings and long-range. Rivian (RIVN) – Rivian’s electric trucks and SUVs have captured the attention of investors. Backed by major companies like Amazon, Rivian’s growth potential makes it an attractive option for hedge funds. Fisker (FSR) – Fisker’s focus on eco-friendly, affordable EVs has placed it on the radar of many hedge funds. With plans for mass production, Fisker is seen as a strong contender in the electric car race. NIO (NIO) – As one of China’s leading EV companies, NIO is poised for global growth. It is sleek designs and ambitious expansion plans have investors confident about its future. XPeng (XPEV) – Another Chinese EV manufacturer, XPeng is betting on innovation and expanding its presence in Europe. Hedge funds view it as a rising star in the EV market. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – With a focus on electric trucks, Lordstown Motors is making its move in the electric vehicle market, targeting both commercial and consumer sectors. Arrival (ARVL) – Specializing in electric delivery vans, Arrival’s unique production model and growing partnerships make it a top pick for hedge funds looking for long-term gains. Workhorse (WKHS) – Like Arrival, Workhorse is focused on electric commercial vehicles. Investors are watching closely as Workhorse seeks to disrupt the delivery vehicle market. Polestar (PSNY) – A luxury EV maker spun off from Volvo, Polestar is gaining momentum with its high-performance vehicles and sustainability focus. Hedge funds are keen on its future growth. Proterra (PTRA) – With its electric buses, Proterra is riding the wave of urban electrification. Hedge funds believe that the company will benefit from increasing government investment in clean energy transportation. Tesla (TSLA) – Despite its high valuation, Tesla remains a favourite for hedge funds. Its market dominance and continued innovation in the EV space make it a solid pick for investors. Ford (F) – Ford has made major strides in the EV market, with its highly anticipated electric F-150 Lightning truck leading the charge. Hedge funds are betting that Ford’s scale and brand recognition will help it succeed in the EV era.

Ford’s EV Strategy: A Strong Push into Electric Vehicles

Ford is going all-in on electrification. The company’s iconic F-series trucks are being converted into electric models, and the F-150 Lightning is already receiving rave reviews. This move places Ford in direct competition with Tesla and other EV manufacturers, but Ford’s massive production capabilities and loyal customer base give it a competitive edge.

Ford has already committed to investing billions of dollars into EV production, and it has ambitious plans to become a leader in electric trucks and SUVs. The company’s partnership with Volkswagen to create an EV platform is another key step in Ford’s transformation.

Despite the competition from newer, all-electric companies like Rivian and Lucid, Ford is in a strong position. Its established manufacturing network, extensive experience, and brand loyalty make it a top pick for hedge funds looking for stability in the electric vehicle market.

Ford’s Position in the EV Race

Ford’s strategy for scaling up its EV production involves leveraging its existing manufacturing facilities, along with the development of new ones. The F-150 Lightning is just the beginning, and Ford plans to release several more electric models in the coming years. Hedge funds are watching Ford closely, seeing it as one of the more affordable yet promising options in the EV market.

With the EV industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Ford’s ability to compete with Tesla, Rivian, and others will be a key factor in determining its future success. But with its brand power and innovative electric vehicle lineup, Ford stands poised to become a serious player in the electric future.

Why Hedge Funds Are Betting on Ford

For hedge funds, Ford represents a balance of risk and reward. While the company is still transitioning toward full electrification, its deep pockets, loyal customer base, and established manufacturing capabilities give it a significant advantage over newer EV entrants. Ford’s electric trucks and SUVs, in particular, are expected to perform well in the U.S. market, which remains a major area of focus.

As hedge funds continue to pour money into EV stocks, Ford’s stock is likely to benefit from its growing EV presence. Investors are watching closely to see if Ford can successfully compete in the rapidly evolving market and capitalize on the shift toward electric vehicles.