Stock Market Update – LLY Stock Price Prediction 2025

LLY Share Price Target 2025:- ​Eli Lilly (LLY) is projected to experience significant growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand for its weight-loss and diabetes medications, such as Mounjaro and Zepbound. Analysts have set 12-month price targets averaging around $1,043.87, with some estimates reaching as high as $1,190.00. The company’s optimistic revenue guidance for 2025, anticipating sales between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion—a 32% increase compared to expected 2024 revenue—further supports this positive outlook. LLY Share Price on NYSE as of 9 April 2025 is 726.24 USD.

Eli Lilly And Co: Current Market Overview

Open: 754.98

High: 763.50

Low: 713.28

Mkt cap: 68.85KCr

P/E ratio: 62.00

Div yield: 0.83%

52-wk high: 972.53

52-wk low: 677.09

LLY Share Price Chart

LLY Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

LLY Share Price Target Years LLY Share Price Target Months Share Price Target LLY Share Price Target 2025 January – LLY Share Price Target 2025 February – LLY Share Price Target 2025 March – LLY Share Price Target 2025 April USD 780 LLY Share Price Target 2025 May USD 810 LLY Share Price Target 2025 June USD 840 LLY Share Price Target 2025 July USD 870 LLY Share Price Target 2025 August USD 900 LLY Share Price Target 2025 September USD 920 LLY Share Price Target 2025 October USD 940 LLY Share Price Target 2025 November USD 960 LLY Share Price Target 2025 December USD 980

Key Factors Affecting LLY Share Price Growth

​Several key factors are poised to influence the growth of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) share price target for 2025:​

Strong Financial Performance: Eli Lilly anticipates 2025 revenues between $58 billion and $61 billion, representing a 32% growth compared to expected 2024 revenue. Innovative Product Pipeline: The company’s development of orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 medication for weight management, could significantly impact revenue if approved, with phase 3 trial data expected by April 2025. ​Nasdaq Expansion into Emerging Markets: Plans to launch Mounjaro, a diabetes and weight-loss drug, in countries like India, Brazil, and Mexico by the second half of 2025 aim to tap into large patient populations, potentially boosting sales. Manufacturing Investments: Eli Lilly’s $27 billion investment in four new U.S. manufacturing plants is expected to enhance production capabilities and mitigate supply chain risks, supporting long-term growth. ​ Analyst Optimism: Analysts have set price targets as high as $1,190 for LLY, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for LLY Share Price

Investing in Eli Lilly (LLY) involves certain risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:

Regulatory and Policy Changes: Recent decisions by the U.S. administration have excluded Medicare and Medicaid coverage for weight-loss drugs like Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. This policy limits access for a significant patient demographic, potentially affecting sales and revenue projections. Market Competition and Innovation: The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with rapid advancements in drug development. Eli Lilly must continually innovate to maintain its market position, especially in the weight-loss segment where competitors actively develop alternative treatments. ​ Supply Chain and Manufacturing Risks: The implementation of new tariffs on imports can increase production costs and disrupt supply chains. Although Eli Lilly has substantial U.S.-based manufacturing, the broader implications of such tariffs could still impact operations and profitability. ​Axios Economic and Market Volatility: Fluctuations in the global economy, including changes in healthcare spending and currency exchange rates, can impact Eli Lilly’s financial performance. Economic downturns may lead to reduced demand for pharmaceutical products, affecting revenue and profitability.​ Product Development and Approval Uncertainties: The success of Eli Lilly’s future products, such as the oral GLP-1 medication orforglipron, depends on favorable clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals. Any delays or failures in these processes could hinder anticipated growth and affect investor confidence. ​

