Stock Market Update – Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025

Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025:- Lotus Chocolate’s share price target for 2025 will depend on various factors like market demand, brand expansion, and raw material costs. With the rising popularity of chocolates and potential business growth, the company may see positive stock movement. Lotus Chocolate Share Price on BOM as of 15 March 2025 is 920.00 INR.

Lotus Chocolate Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 887.35
  • High: 939.00
  • Low: 887.35
  • Mkt cap: 1.18KCr
  • P/E ratio: 58.55
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 2,608.65
  • 52-wk low: 305.20

Lotus Chocolate Share Price Chart

Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target Years Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 January
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 February
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 March ₹950
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1100
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1300
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1500
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1700
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1900
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2000
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2200
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2400
Lotus Chocolate Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2610

Lotus Chocolate Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 72.07%
  • FII: 0.08%
  • DII: 0.01%
  • Public: 27.84%

Key Factors Affecting Lotus Chocolate Share Price Growth

  • Market Demand for Premium Chocolates – Growing consumer preference for premium and artisanal chocolates can drive sales and positively impact Lotus Chocolate’s revenue.

  • Expansion and Brand Strengthening – If the company expands its distribution network and strengthens its brand presence, it could attract more customers and boost stock performance.

  • Raw Material Costs – The price of cocoa, sugar, and other ingredients plays a crucial role in profitability. Stable or declining raw material costs can support better margins.

  • Strategic Partnerships and Investments – Collaborations, acquisitions, or investments from larger food corporations can provide financial stability and accelerate growth.

  • Economic and Consumer Spending Trends – Higher disposable income and increased spending on confectionery products can contribute to the company’s growth and stock performance in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Lotus Chocolate Share Price

  • Fluctuating Raw Material Prices – Rising costs of cocoa, sugar, and milk can impact production expenses and reduce profit margins.

  • Market Competition – The company faces tough competition from established chocolate brands, which could affect market share and revenue growth.

  • Consumer Preference Shifts – Changing trends toward healthier snacks or sugar-free alternatives may reduce demand for traditional chocolates.

  • Regulatory and Compliance Issues – Stricter food safety regulations and taxation policies could increase operational costs and affect profitability.

  • Economic Slowdowns – A weak economy or lower consumer spending on discretionary products like chocolates could impact sales and stock performance.

