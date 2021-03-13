Lupin’s share price rises roughly 6% from today’s low following solid Q3 earnings in 2025

Lupin shares recovered from their day-low after the business reported solid financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3 FY25). The stock initially declined by 3.2 percent to an intra-day low of ₹2,000.10 in early trade but rebounded by over 6% to reach a day’s high of ₹2,116.

Financial Performance:

Lupin reported a total net profit of ₹858.9 crore for Q3 FY25, up 38.8% from ₹618.7 crore in the same period the previous year. The revenue for the quarter was ₹5,618.6 crore, up 10.6 percent from ₹5,079.9 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA increased by 32.1% yearly to ₹1,409.6 crore from ₹1,067.3 crore the prior year. Manufacturing and other expenditures totaled ₹1,695.9 crore (30.2%) of sales, up from ₹1,560.1 crore in the same period the previous year. During the quarter, R&D investments were ₹434.4 crore, accounting for 7.7% of sales.

High Growth in North America:

Lupin’s North America revenues in Q3 FY25 were ₹2121.3 crore, up 12.3 percent from ₹1888.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The area accounted for 38% of Lupin’s total global sales. U.S. sales were $235 million, up from $212 million in the third quarter of FY24. During the quarter, the business obtained six FDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and introduced two new medications, increasing its total generics portfolio in the United States to 163.

Stable Performance in India:

Lupin’s India formulation sales in Q3 FY25 was ₹1930.5 crore, up 12 percent from ₹1725 crore in Q3 FY24. The area accounted for 34% of Lupin’s global sales. The India Region Formulation sector increased by 5.8 percent compared to Q3 FY24, with the business introducing 11 new products across therapeutic categories throughout the nine months. Lupin is the seventh-largest pharmaceutical business in the Indian pharmaceutical market, according to IQVIA MAT Dec’24 statistics.

Stock Price Trends:

The pharmaceutical stock has increased by 2.4 percent from its previous close, reaching a high of ₹2116 on the day. It is presently just 12% away from its top of ₹2,403.45, achieved in January 2025, and has increased about 42 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,493.75, recorded in June 2024. The stock rose by around 30% in the previous year but lost about a percent in February after falling by 11.7% in January.