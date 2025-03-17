Massive Institutional Moves Propel D-Wave Quantum to New Heights—What's Next?

ByKaushiki

Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) skyrocketed 47.4%, drawing attention from investors as a wave of unusual options activity and strong institutional moves fueled momentum. The sudden surge has left analysts and traders scrambling to understand whether this is a short-term spike or the beginning of a major rally for the quantum computing company.

Options Traders Make Bold Bets on D-Wave

One of the biggest drivers of D-Wave’s stock explosion was a surge in options trading. Investors snapped up over 135,000 call options, nearly doubling the average daily volume of 71,000, signalling that traders are anticipating even bigger price moves ahead.

This type of activity often hints at growing bullish sentiment, as options traders position themselves for a potential breakout.

Institutional Investors Jump In

It’s not just options traders fueling the rally—major institutional investors have been increasing their stakes in D-Wave Quantum:

  • Bank of America increased its holdings by 4,912%, now owning over 2.5 million shares valued at $21.4 million.
  • UNICOM Systems Inc. also took a significant position, investing $20.3 million in D-Wave stock.

These moves suggest that big money investors see major potential in D-Wave’s technology and long-term growth.

Analysts Raise Price Targets

Following the stock’s rally and increased institutional support, several analysts boosted their price targets for D-Wave:

  • Roth Mkm upgraded its target price from $7 to $10 and maintained a “buy” rating.
  • B. Riley went even further, raising their target from $11 to $12, reflecting growing optimism about D-Wave’s prospects.

Quantum Computing Milestone Sparks Investor Excitement

Beyond the financial moves, D-Wave recently announced a breakthrough in quantum computing. The company claims to have achieved “quantum supremacy”, meaning that its quantum annealing chip outperformed traditional supercomputers in solving complex problems.

This milestone is a game-changer for quantum technology, fueling speculation that D-Wave’s technology could soon have real-world applications across industries like finance, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

What’s Next for D-Wave?

Despite the excitement, some analysts warn that volatility could remain high, as quantum computing remains a highly speculative industry. However, with institutional investors pouring in, analysts raising price targets, and quantum technology advancing rapidly, D-Wave’s stock could have even more room to run.

For now, investors will be watching closely to see if the momentum continues—or if this rally is just a short-lived surge in the highly competitive world of quantum computing.

