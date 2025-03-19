Meta's slide pushes all 'Magnificent 7' stocks into the red in 2025

Meta Platforms Inc. fell into negative territory for the year on Tuesday, becoming the final Magnificent Seven companies to lose year-to-date gains.

The Facebook parent slumped 3.7%, continuing a recent selloff that has left stock down 0.5% for 2025. The fall is particularly significant since it follows a historic run in which shares rose for an unprecedented 20 consecutive sessions. The stock soared about 26% in 2025 but has since lost all of its gains. Meta becomes definitive. Magnificent seven stocks will turn negative in 2025.

The Magnificent Seven stocks—Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Tesla Inc., Alphabet, and Meta—are expected to benefit the most from AI. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index is down 16% this year and more than 20% from its December peak. Among prominent decliners, Tesla has fallen 44% this year, Alphabet and Apple are down 15%, and Nvidia is down 14%. The index lost 2.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the more significant Nasdaq 100 Index is down 7.3% this year, having recently entered a slump. The technology-heavy index is presently more than 12% below its high.

