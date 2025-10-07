PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

PNB Gilts Ltd is a leading primary dealer in government securities, promoted by Punjab National Bank. The company specializes in trading government bonds, treasury bills, and other fixed-income securities, playing a vital role in India’s debt market. PNB Gilts offers investment and advisory services to institutional and retail investors, ensuring efficient management of funds with steady returns. PNB Gilts Share Price on NSE as of 7 October 2025 is 98.05 INR. Here will provide you with more details on PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

PNB Gilts Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹98.40

High Price: ₹99.03

Low Price: ₹97.80

P/E ratio: 5.20

Div yield: 1.02%

52-wk high: ₹129.70

52-wk low: ₹74.25

Mkt cap: ₹1.76KCr

PNB Gilts Share Price Chart

PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

PNB Gilts Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹150 2026 ₹175 2027 ₹200 2028 ₹225 2029 ₹250 2030 ₹275

PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025

PNB Gilts share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹150. Here are four key factors affecting the growth of PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2025:

Government’s Fiscal Policies

Increased government borrowing or changes in fiscal policies can provide more trading opportunities for PNB Gilts, boosting revenue growth. Monetary Policy Trends

RBI’s stance on interest rates and inflation control will influence the bond market dynamics, impacting the company’s profitability and trading volumes. Diversification of Services

Expanding into new fixed-income products or offering advisory services to a broader client base can enhance the company’s revenue streams. Growth in Institutional Investments

Rising interest from institutional investors in government securities, driven by economic stability, can significantly contribute to the company’s performance.

PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2030

PNB Gilts share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹275. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2030:

Interest Rate Volatility

Frequent and unpredictable changes in interest rates could affect the valuation of government securities, impacting trading margins and profitability. Economic Instability

Economic downturns or financial crises could reduce investor demand for government securities, leading to lower trading volumes and revenues for the company. Regulatory Changes

Modifications in RBI regulations or changes in government policies for primary dealers might increase compliance costs or restrict operations. Competition from Fintech and Other Players

Growing competition from fintech platforms and other financial institutions offering innovative investment solutions could challenge PNB Gilts’ market position.

Shareholding Pattern For PNB Gilts Ltd

Promoters: 74.07%

FII: 0.53%

Public: 25.4%

PNB Gilts Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 3.64B 120.20% Operating expense 299.33M -31.53% Net income 2.33B 235.73% Net profit margin 64.05 52.46% Earnings per share — — EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 25.06% —

