PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement
PNB Gilts Ltd is a leading primary dealer in government securities, promoted by Punjab National Bank. The company specializes in trading government bonds, treasury bills, and other fixed-income securities, playing a vital role in India’s debt market. PNB Gilts offers investment and advisory services to institutional and retail investors, ensuring efficient management of funds with steady returns. PNB Gilts Share Price on NSE as of 7 October 2025 is 98.05 INR. Here will provide you with more details on PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.
PNB Gilts Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹98.40
- High Price: ₹99.03
- Low Price: ₹97.80
- P/E ratio: 5.20
- Div yield: 1.02%
- 52-wk high: ₹129.70
- 52-wk low: ₹74.25
- Mkt cap: ₹1.76KCr
PNB Gilts Share Price Chart
PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|PNB Gilts Share Price Target Years
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹150
|2026
|₹175
|2027
|₹200
|2028
|₹225
|2029
|₹250
|2030
|₹275
PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025
PNB Gilts share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹150. Here are four key factors affecting the growth of PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2025:
- Government’s Fiscal Policies
Increased government borrowing or changes in fiscal policies can provide more trading opportunities for PNB Gilts, boosting revenue growth.
- Monetary Policy Trends
RBI’s stance on interest rates and inflation control will influence the bond market dynamics, impacting the company’s profitability and trading volumes.
- Diversification of Services
Expanding into new fixed-income products or offering advisory services to a broader client base can enhance the company’s revenue streams.
-
Growth in Institutional Investments
Rising interest from institutional investors in government securities, driven by economic stability, can significantly contribute to the company’s performance.
PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2030
PNB Gilts share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹275. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2030:
- Interest Rate Volatility
Frequent and unpredictable changes in interest rates could affect the valuation of government securities, impacting trading margins and profitability.
- Economic Instability
Economic downturns or financial crises could reduce investor demand for government securities, leading to lower trading volumes and revenues for the company.
- Regulatory Changes
Modifications in RBI regulations or changes in government policies for primary dealers might increase compliance costs or restrict operations.
-
Competition from Fintech and Other Players
Growing competition from fintech platforms and other financial institutions offering innovative investment solutions could challenge PNB Gilts’ market position.
Shareholding Pattern For PNB Gilts Ltd
- Promoters: 74.07%
- FII: 0.53%
- Public: 25.4%
PNB Gilts Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|3.64B
|120.20%
|Operating expense
|299.33M
|-31.53%
|Net income
|2.33B
|235.73%
|Net profit margin
|64.05
|52.46%
|Earnings per share
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|—
|—
|Effective tax rate
|25.06%
|—
Read Also:- PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update