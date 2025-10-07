PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByAnkita Vasishtha

PNB Gilts Ltd is a leading primary dealer in government securities, promoted by Punjab National Bank. The company specializes in trading government bonds, treasury bills, and other fixed-income securities, playing a vital role in India’s debt market. PNB Gilts offers investment and advisory services to institutional and retail investors, ensuring efficient management of funds with steady returns. PNB Gilts Share Price on NSE as of 7 October 2025 is 98.05 INR. Here will provide you with more details on PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025, 2026, to 2030.

PNB Gilts Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹98.40
  • High Price: ₹99.03
  • Low Price: ₹97.80
  • P/E ratio: 5.20
  • Div yield: 1.02%
  • 52-wk high: ₹129.70
  • 52-wk low: ₹74.25
  • Mkt cap: ₹1.76KCr

PNB Gilts Share Price Chart

 

PNB Gilts Share Price Chart

PNB Gilts Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

PNB Gilts Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹150
2026 ₹175
2027 ₹200
2028 ₹225
2029 ₹250
2030 ₹275

PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2025

PNB Gilts share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹150. Here are four key factors affecting the growth of PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2025:

  1. Government’s Fiscal Policies
    Increased government borrowing or changes in fiscal policies can provide more trading opportunities for PNB Gilts, boosting revenue growth.
  2. Monetary Policy Trends
    RBI’s stance on interest rates and inflation control will influence the bond market dynamics, impacting the company’s profitability and trading volumes.
  3. Diversification of Services
    Expanding into new fixed-income products or offering advisory services to a broader client base can enhance the company’s revenue streams.

  4. Growth in Institutional Investments
    Rising interest from institutional investors in government securities, driven by economic stability, can significantly contribute to the company’s performance.

PNB Gilts Share Price Target 2030

PNB Gilts share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹275. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact PNB Gilts Ltd share price target for 2030:

  1. Interest Rate Volatility
    Frequent and unpredictable changes in interest rates could affect the valuation of government securities, impacting trading margins and profitability.
  2. Economic Instability
    Economic downturns or financial crises could reduce investor demand for government securities, leading to lower trading volumes and revenues for the company.
  3. Regulatory Changes
    Modifications in RBI regulations or changes in government policies for primary dealers might increase compliance costs or restrict operations.

  4. Competition from Fintech and Other Players
    Growing competition from fintech platforms and other financial institutions offering innovative investment solutions could challenge PNB Gilts’ market position.

Shareholding Pattern For PNB Gilts Ltd

  • Promoters: 74.07%
  • FII: 0.53%
  • Public: 25.4%

 

Shareholding Pattern For PNB Gilts Ltd

PNB Gilts Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 3.64B 120.20%
Operating expense 299.33M -31.53%
Net income 2.33B 235.73%
Net profit margin 64.05 52.46%
Earnings per share
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 25.06%

 

 

PNB Gilts Ltd Financials

PNB Gilts Ltd Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- PNB Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Similar Posts

Stock Market Update – Under Armour Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Under Armour Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Under Armour Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Under Armour’s stock price in 2025 will depend on factors like brand growth, financial performance, and competition in the sports apparel market. Some analysts predict moderate growth, with price targets ranging between $7 and $10, while others remain cautious due to challenges like declining sales and supply chain issues….

Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025:- ​Kamdhenu Limited, established in 1994 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is a prominent Indian manufacturer and distributor of steel and paint products. The company offers a diverse range of products, including TMT bars, structural steel, color-coated sheets, and various paints, catering to both industrial and residential sectors. Operating through an…

Share Market Trend - BSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Share Market Trend – BSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

BSE Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – It is a marketplace where trading of shares of publicly listed companies is carried out daily. The primary market is where the companies float the shares to the public; the extending of shares in the open market is known as an Initial Public Offering- IPO, mainly…

Force Motors Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Force Motors Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Force Motors Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Force Motors Ltd. is a prominent Indian automotive manufacturer headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. Established in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, the company is renowned for producing a diverse range of vehicles, including multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and special-purpose vehicles. Force Motors is India’s largest van…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *