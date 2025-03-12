Rigetti’s Wild Ride—Huge Gains, Big Drops, and a Cloud of Uncertainty

ByKaushiki

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), one of the biggest names in quantum computing, saw its stock plunge 14.3% on Monday, making it one of the market’s biggest losers. The drop brings renewed concerns over the stock’s volatility, as it follows a series of ups and downs in recent weeks.

Stock Performance: A Rollercoaster Ride

Monday’s decline pushed Rigetti’s shares down to $8.02, a sharp fall from its previous close of $9.35. This slump adds to a rough start in 2025, where Rigetti had already seen a 36% drop in February due to broader market uncertainty and increased competition in the quantum computing space.

However, just days before this decline, the stock had soared 14.3% following the company’s Q4 earnings report on March 5, which showcased strong advancements in its quantum technology. This back-and-forth movement has made Rigetti one of the most unpredictable stocks in the market.

Insider Sell-Off Raises Eyebrows

Adding fuel to the fire, Rigetti’s Chief Technology Officer, David Rivas, sold 351,785 shares on March 11, totaling nearly $2.73 million. While the sale was part of a pre-planned stock transaction to cover tax obligations, investors often see insider selling as a potential red flag—especially when a stock is already struggling.

Analysts Remain Optimistic Despite the Drop

Even with the stock’s decline, analysts are holding firm on their long-term outlook for Rigetti.

  • Benchmark reaffirmed its “Buy” rating, keeping its price target at $14.00.
  • Needham & Company LLC remains bullish with a $17.00 price target.
  • Alliance Global Partners also maintained a “Buy” rating, showing confidence in the company’s future potential.

What’s Next for Rigetti?

Despite the sell-off, Rigetti continues to make advancements in the quantum computing industry.

  • The company launched its new 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, which boasts improved hardware performance and greater efficiency.
  • It secured a strategic partnership with Quanta Computer, with both companies committing over $100 million to further develop quantum computing technology.

While the long-term outlook remains promising, the stock’s extreme volatility raises questions for investors. Is this just a bump in the road, or is the quantum computing race proving to be riskier than expected?

With Wall Street divided, Rigetti’s future remains uncertain—but one thing is clear: this stock is not for the faint of heart. Investors will be watching closely to see whether Rigetti can regain momentum or if more turbulence is ahead.

