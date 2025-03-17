US meat exports at risk as China lets registrations lapse

US Beef Exports are at Risk as China allows Registrations to Expire

ByJammuna

Export registrations for more than 1,000 U.S. meat facilities authorized by China under the 2020 “Phase 1” trade agreement expired on Sunday, according to China’s customs website, jeopardizing U.S. shipments to the world’s largest customer amid a protracted tariff spat.

According to China’s General Administration of Customs’ website, the registration status of pig, beef, and poultry facilities across the United States, including those owned by major manufacturers Tyson Foods, Smithfield Packaged Meats, and Cargill Meat Solutions, has been changed from “effective” to “expired.” On Friday, Reuters reported that these registrations were about to expire. The expiration of roughly two-thirds of all registered facilities could limit U.S. market access and result in losses of around $5 billion, adding to the difficulties faced by American farmers after Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of American farm goods this month.

Registrations for around 84 U.S. factories expired in February, and while shipments from these plants continue to cross customs, it is unclear how long China will accept imports. Beijing compels food exporters to register with customs before selling in China. According to the USDA, China failed to react to numerous requests to renew plant registrations, potentially breaching the Phase 1 trade agreement. Under the Phase 1 trade agreement, China must update its authorized plant list within 20 days after receiving revisions from the USDA.

China’s customs department did not immediately react to Reuters’ faxed inquiry. In 2024, the United States was China’s third-largest meat exporter by volume, behind Brazil and Argentina, accounting for 590,000 tons, or 9% of total meat imports. Last year, US beef sales to China totaled $2.5 billion, making it the second largest exporter by value. Loss of access to China would be especially devastating for exporters of parts such as chicken feet and hog offal, which are less popular locally. Shane Smith, CEO of Smithfield Foods, said last week that tariffs make it more difficult for the largest pork processor in the United States to sell all parts of the pig. Smithfield does not export large volumes of meat to China, but it does transport offal items such as pig stomachs, hearts, and heads, according to Smith.

