Welcure Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Indian pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of high-quality medicines. Established to meet the growing demand for affordable healthcare, Welcure specializes in producing generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Welcure Share Price on NSE as of 6 September 2025 is 9.81 INR. Here are more details on Welcure Share Price Target 2025, 2026, 2027 to 2030.

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹9.97
  • High Price: ₹9.97
  • Low Price: ₹9.75
  • P/E ratio: 2.41
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹15.89
  • 52-wk low: ₹6.40
  • Mkt cap: ₹110.22Cr

Welcure Share Price Chart

Welcure Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Welcure Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹16
2026 ₹20
2027 ₹25
2028 ₹30
2029 ₹35
2030 ₹40

Welcure Share Price Target 2025

Welcure share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹16. Here are three key factors that could influence Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price target in 2025:

  • Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Welcure’s ability to form partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies for co-marketing or distribution agreements can provide access to new markets, improving growth prospects and boosting revenue.
  • Product Portfolio Diversification: Expanding its product portfolio, including new drug formulations, wellness products, and over-the-counter medicines, can help Welcure tap into different segments of the pharmaceutical market, driving sustainable growth.

  • Cost Management and Operational Efficiency: Efficient production processes and cost management, such as reducing raw material costs or improving manufacturing techniques, will help improve profit margins and contribute to the company’s financial performance, supporting long-term growth.

Welcure Share Price Target 2030

Welcure share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹40. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price target in 2030:

  • Intense Market Competition: The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with numerous global and local players. Welcure could face pressure from both established brands and new entrants, which may limit its market share and impact long-term growth.
  • Regulatory and Pricing Risks: Changes in government regulations, pricing controls, or delays in drug approvals could affect Welcure’s ability to launch new products or expand into new markets, impacting its revenue and profitability.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions: Dependence on global suppliers for raw materials or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) makes Welcure vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, which could lead to delays in production, higher costs, or shortages of essential medicines.

Shareholding Pattern For Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Public: 100%

 

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 245.50M
Operating expense 12.67M 449.22%
Net income 21.70M 1,341.48%
Net profit margin 8.84
Earnings per share
EBITDA 27.88M 1,531.79%
Effective tax rate 21.94%

 

 

