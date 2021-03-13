Share Market Update – ABB Share Price Target 2025

ABB Share Price Target 2025:- ABB’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its growth in automation, robotics, and renewable energy solutions. As industries shift toward smart manufacturing and clean energy, ABB is well-positioned to benefit. ABB Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 5,256.50 INR.

ABB India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5,389.00

High: 5,391.90

Low: 5,241.45

Mkt cap: 1.11LCr

P/E ratio: 59.38

Div yield: 0.45%

52-wk high: 9,149.95

52-wk low: 5,019.75

ABB Share Price Chart

ABB Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ABB Share Price Target Years ABB Share Price Target Months Share Price Target ABB Share Price Target 2025 January – ABB Share Price Target 2025 February ₹5392 ABB Share Price Target 2025 March ₹5850 ABB Share Price Target 2025 April ₹6315 ABB Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6730 ABB Share Price Target 2025 June ₹7264 ABB Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7635 ABB Share Price Target 2025 August ₹8000 ABB Share Price Target 2025 September ₹8360 ABB Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8650 ABB Share Price Target 2025 November ₹8840 ABB Share Price Target 2025 December ₹9150

ABB Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 75%

FII: 11.85%

DII: 5.69%

Public: 7.46%

Key Factors Affecting ABB Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of ABB’s share price target for 2025:

Demand for Automation & Robotics – As industries shift toward automation and smart manufacturing, ABB’s advanced robotics and industrial automation solutions will drive growth. Expansion in Renewable Energy Solutions – ABB’s involvement in electric vehicle charging, smart grids, and sustainable energy projects will play a crucial role in its future performance. Infrastructure & Industrial Investments – Increased spending on infrastructure, power grids, and industrial projects globally will boost demand for ABB’s electrical and automation products. Technological Innovation & Digitalization – ABB’s ability to integrate AI, IoT, and digital solutions into its automation systems will enhance its market competitiveness. Global Economic & Geopolitical Factors – Economic conditions, trade policies, and geopolitical stability in key markets will impact ABB’s growth prospects and expansion strategies.

Risks and Challenges for ABB Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for ABB’s share price target in 2025:

Economic Slowdowns & Market Uncertainty – A decline in industrial investments due to economic downturns or global recessions could impact ABB’s revenue and growth. Supply Chain Disruptions – Shortages of raw materials, semiconductor components, and rising logistics costs could affect ABB’s manufacturing and delivery timelines. Intense Competition – ABB faces strong competition from companies like Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Rockwell Automation, which could impact market share and pricing power. Regulatory & Trade Risks – Changes in trade policies, tariffs, and government regulations in key markets could create operational challenges and increase costs. Technological & Cybersecurity Risks – As ABB expands its digital and automation solutions, risks related to cybersecurity threats, data breaches, and the rapid pace of technological change could pose challenges.

