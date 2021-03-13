American Teen’s Paris Nightmare: Newborn Dies After Alleged Hotel Window Fall

Mia McQuillin, an 18-year-old from Bend, Oregon, was supposed to be having the adventure of a lifetime. She was traveling through Europe on a gap year program, experiencing new cultures and meeting people from around the world. But now, instead of making memories, she’s sitting in a French jail, accused of something unthinkable—throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel window.

The incident happened at the Ibis Styles hotel in Paris on the morning of February 24. Witnesses reported seeing the baby fall from a second-floor window, and emergency responders found the newborn, still attached to the umbilical cord, on the ground below. Paramedics rushed the baby to a hospital, but it was too late. The infant didn’t survive.

Who Is Mia McQuillin?

Mia isn’t some hardened criminal. She’s a young woman who, by all accounts, had a bright future ahead of her. Friends and family back home are in shock, struggling to understand how this could have happened. Even more disturbing is the possibility that Mia may not have even known she was pregnant.

Some experts believe she may have been experiencing pregnancy denial, a rare psychological condition where a woman’s body goes through pregnancy without her fully realizing it. Women in this state often don’t show typical signs of pregnancy and may even go into labor unexpectedly, completely unprepared for what’s happening.

A Crime or a Mental Health Crisis?

French authorities have charged Mia with homicide of a minor under 15, a serious crime that could lead to years in prison. But was this an act of intent, or was she in such a panicked, confused state that she didn’t even understand what was happening?

The investigation is now focusing on her mental state, and whether she had the capacity to make rational decisions in that moment. Police are interviewing people who were on the trip with her, trying to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

Shockwaves at Home and Abroad

With her grandfather merely telling reporters, “I don’t know anything,” Mia’s family has mostly kept quiet. Her trips were arranged by the EF Gap Year program, which issued a statement expressing their sadness and reaffirming their cooperation with law enforcement. Other pupils in the group, many of whom are having difficulty processing what happened, have also been provided counseling.

Despite being aware of the circumstances, the U.S. Embassy in Paris has not publicly stated whether it will step in to help Mia.

Unanswered Questions

People all throughout the world are shaken by this case. How was it possible for an 18-year-old to travel, interact with people, and go about her everyday life without being aware that she was pregnant? What kind of resources are available to young adults who unexpectedly find themselves in a problem when traveling alone abroad? Most significantly, was this a crime or a tragedy brought on by mental illness?

Mia is still being held while French investigators look for explanations.