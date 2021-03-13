Anant Raj’s Stock Price Increases by More Than 3% Following a Deal with CSC Data Services

Over time, the price of Anant Raj’s stock has produced respectable returns. The stock has produced multi-bagger returns of 350% in two years and has surged 43 percent in a single year. Anant Raj’s stock has increased by an incredible 2,964% during the last five years.

Anant Raj Stock Price Trend:

Following the company signing a deal with CSC Data Services India (CDSIL) to promote various goods, Anant Raj’s share price increased by more than 3% in early trading on Tuesday. On the BSE, shares of Anant Raj increased by up to 3.5% to reach an intraday high of ₹537.15.

However, the share price of Anant Raj fell more than 2% as a result of significant levels of profit booking. Anant Raj announced that it had signed a deal with CSC Data Services India and its 100% subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud (ARC) to provide jointly and market cloud services and rack rental business (co-location data center) to various government agencies and private enterprises.

This strategic agreement establishes the parties’ broad technical and commercial partnerships for independent data centers and cloud services. In a regulatory filing, Anant Raj stated, “ARC will assist and support CDSIL on technical, technological, and marketing matters.”

It also said that ARC will assist in implementing disaster recovery or data center services. In the short run, Anant Raj’s share price has stayed low. Anant Raj’s stock has dropped 44% in the last month and 41% this year (YTD). Anant Raj’s stock has fallen 22% in just three months and lost more than 13% in just six months.

However, Anant Raj’s stock price has given decent returns over the long term. The stock has rallied 43% in one year and has delivered multi-bagger returns of 350% in two years. In the past five years, Anant Raj shares have jumped by a staggering 2,964%.

AnantRaj’sj share price touched a 52-week high of ₹947.25 on 08 January 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹281.15 on 14 March 2024. At 10:10 AM, Anant Raj shares were trading 2.31% lower at ₹507.00 apiece on the BSE.