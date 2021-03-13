Citi forecasts more substantial returns for IndiGo in Q4, raising the target price to Rs 5,200

Citi is positive on IndiGo’s (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) shares. According to the brokerage business, the aviation industry has a significant market share and expects an increase in overall air traffic demand. It has boosted its target price by Rs 100. At 9:19 a.m., IndiGo shares were up 0.54 percent, trading at Rs 4535.15 per. The stock began at Rs 4502 compared to the previous close of Rs 4510.75.

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) Share Price Target for 2025:

Citi has maintained a BUY rating and raised the target price to Rs 5200 from Rs 5100. The brokerage business stated, “We have opened a 90-day positive catalyst watch.” Significant improvement in PLFs in 4QFY25, a traditionally poor quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited is part of the BSE 100. According to BSE data, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s shares returned 6.87 percent and 3.36 percent during the previous week and two weeks, respectively. The aircraft company’s shares increased by 12.50 percent last month and 10.81 percent in the preceding three months. However, the company’s shares have declined 1.78 percent in the year to date. In the previous year, two years, three years, and five years, firm shares have risen 45.64 percent, 143.32 percent, 116.28 percent, and 207.83 percent, respectively. IndiGo declared a dividend of Rs 5 in 2019. 2016, the firm announced a dividend of Rs 15, followed by Rs 34 in 2017 and Rs 6 in 2018.