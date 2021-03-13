Date of Announcement for the 2025 Bharat Forge Dividend Record

The dividend record date for Bharat Forge is Tuesday, February 18. A business’s deadline to identify which shareholders are qualified to receive the announced dividend is known as the dividend record date.

In addition to its Q3 results, Bharat Forge has declared an interim dividend, the dividend record date, and the dividend payment date, all authorized by the company’s board of directors.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge released its third-quarter FY25 earnings. The forging company’s board of directors also announced a dividend for shareholders.

A 125% interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of the business, with a face value of ₹2, was announced by Bharat Forge.

The dividend record date for Bharat Forge is Tuesday, February 18. A business’s deadline to identify which shareholders are qualified to receive the announced dividend is known as the dividend record date.

The corporation also disclosed the date of the dividend payout. It said the dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

“The interim dividend will be distributed to the company’s equity shareholders whose names are listed in the company’s Register of Members or the Depositories’ records as beneficial owners of the shares as of Tuesday, February 18, 2025, which is the Record Date set for the purpose,” Bharat Forge stated in a regulatory filing on March 12, 2025, at the latest.

Bharat Forge Q3 Results:

In the third quarter of FY25, Bharat Forge recorded a net profit of ₹346 crore, an 8.4% decrease from ₹377.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

In Q3FY25, the auto component manufacturer’s operating revenue decreased 7.4% year over year (YoY) to ₹2,095.9 crore from ₹2,263.3 crore. According to Bharat Forge, two significant issues contributed to reduced revenues in Q3FY25: adverse EU market conditions that affected exports and lower defense product sales sequentially and year-over-year.

Operating-wise, EBITDA fell 8% to ₹609.7 crore from ₹663 crore, YoY, in the December quarter, while EBITDA margin shrank slightly by 20 basis points (bps) to 29.1% from 29.3%, YoY.

The brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities reduced its FY25–27E EBITDA projections for Bharat Forge by up to 11% in light of the company’s poor Q3 performance and subdued core business outlook.

“Throughout FY25–27E, standalone revenue and EBITDA CAGR are expected to be limited to 7% and 6%, respectively, by core segments such tractors, construction equipment, and CVs. Additionally, we believe that subsidiaries will continue to lose money,” Nuvama Equities stated.

The target price for Bharat Forge shares was lowered from ₹1,420 to ₹1,250, and the brokerage firm kept its “Hold” recommendation on the shares. Shares of Bharat Forge were down 1.83% at ₹1,085.30 per on the BSE at 10:35 AM.