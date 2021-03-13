RVNL Share Price Target 2025:- RVNL’s share price target for 2025 will likely depend on India’s growing investment in railway infrastructure, with ongoing projects for new tracks, electrification, and modernization. The company’s strong order book and efficient project execution provide a solid foundation for growth. RVNL Share Price on NSE as of 13 February 2025 is 379.15 INR.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 375.00

High: 387.40

Low: 366.05

Mkt cap: 79.10KCr

P/E ratio: 58.72

Div yield: 0.56%

52-wk high: 647.00

52-wk low: 213.05

RVNL Share Price Chart

RVNL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

RVNL Share Price Target Years RVNL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target RVNL Share Price Target 2025 January ₹476 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹400 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹430 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹460 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹480 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹530 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹550 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹570 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹590 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹620 RVNL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹650

RVNL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.84%

FII: 5.1%

DII: 6.16%

Public: 15.9%

Key Factors Affecting RVNL Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting RVNL’s (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) share price target for 2025:

Government Infrastructure Push: The Indian government’s continued focus on expanding rail infrastructure, including new railway lines, electrification, and modernization, will drive RVNL’s growth. Order Book and Project Execution: A strong order pipeline, coupled with efficient and timely execution of rail projects, will significantly influence RVNL’s financial performance. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP): Increased participation in PPP projects can open new revenue streams and reduce dependence on government contracts. Technological Advancements: Adoption of advanced rail technologies like automated signaling and high-speed rail systems will boost operational efficiency and project demand. Budget Allocations: Government budget allocations for railways, especially under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), will be a key factor in determining RVNL’s growth trajectory.

Risks and Challenges for RVNL Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for RVNL’s (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) share price target for 2025:

Project Delays: Delays in project execution due to land acquisition issues, supply chain disruptions, or regulatory hurdles can affect revenue growth. Dependence on Government Contracts: RVNL relies heavily on Indian Railways for projects. Any reduction in budget allocations or policy changes could impact future growth. Rising Input Costs: Increasing costs of raw materials like steel, cement, and electrical components may put pressure on profit margins. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies, environmental clearances, or labor regulations could slow down project implementation. Competition and Tendering Process: Stiff competition from private players and delays in the tendering process might affect new project acquisitions and growth prospects.

