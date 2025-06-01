KIOCL Ltd, formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited, is a government-owned iron ore mining and pelletization company in India. It is primarily engaged in iron ore mining, beneficiation, and production of iron ore pellets, which are used in steel manufacturing. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Bengaluru, KIOCL has a strong legacy in iron ore exports and operates one of the largest iron ore pellet plants in the country. KIOCL Share Price on NSE as of 1 June 2025 is 301.35 INR. Here will provide you more details on KIOCL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

KIOCL Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 307.60

High: 309.70

Low: 297.55

Mkt cap: 18.38KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 511.70

52-wk low: 209.84

KIOCL Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies of KIOCL Ltd in the iron ore and steel sector, along with their approximate market capitalizations:

NMDC Ltd: NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) is one of India’s largest iron ore producers and is a government-owned company. Its market capitalization is approximately INR 45,000 crore, making it a major player in the mining industry. Tata Steel Ltd: Known for its significant presence in steel production and mining, Tata Steel is one of the leading private sector companies in India. Its market cap is around INR 1,70,000 crore, giving it a strong influence in the iron and steel industry. Vedanta Ltd: Vedanta is a diversified metals and mining company that operates in iron ore, aluminum, and other mineral sectors. Its market cap is approximately INR 1,20,000 crore, and it competes with KIOCL in iron ore production. JSW Steel Ltd: As one of India’s leading steel producers, JSW Steel has substantial mining operations to support its raw material requirements. Its market capitalization is around INR 1,90,000 crore, positioning it as a key competitor in the sector.

KIOCL Share Price Chart

KIOCL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

KIOCL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹520 2026 ₹580 2027 ₹645 2028 ₹706 2029 ₹860 2030 ₹930

KIOCL Share Price Target 2025

KIOCL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹520. Here are three key factors that could influence KIOCL Ltd’s share price growth target for 2025:

Iron Ore Production Expansion : KIOCL’s plans to increase its pellet production capacity and potentially secure additional mining leases could be instrumental in driving growth. By expanding its production, the company can meet the rising demand for iron ore in India’s growing steel sector, which could improve revenues and positively impact its share price.

International Market Opportunities : If KIOCL can strengthen its position in international markets, it could open up new revenue streams. Increased exports, especially to countries where demand for iron ore is high, could make a significant difference in profitability. Positive trade policies and strategic partnerships with other nations could enhance its global footprint, adding to long-term growth.

Focus on Sustainability and ESG Practices: Investors are increasingly prioritizing companies with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. KIOCL’s efforts in sustainable mining and community welfare initiatives could attract ESG-focused investors. Enhanced reputation in this area may boost investor confidence, contributing to stock price appreciation by 2025.

KIOCL Share Price Target 2030

KIOCL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹930. Here are three key factors that could influence KIOCL Ltd’s share price growth target for 2030:

Long-Term Demand for Steel and Iron Ore : KIOCL’s growth will depend heavily on the sustained demand for iron ore driven by global steel demand. Major infrastructure projects, urbanization, and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, are expected to keep iron ore in demand. If this trend continues, KIOCL could benefit from stable or growing revenue streams, supporting its share price over the long term.

Technological Advancements and Operational Efficiency : By 2030, advancements in mining and pelletization technology could play a major role in improving KIOCL’s operational efficiency and reducing production costs. Investments in automation, AI-driven mining solutions, and eco-friendly pellet production methods could enhance the company’s competitiveness and profitability, making it an attractive option for long-term investors.

Adaptation to Environmental Regulations: With increasing global emphasis on sustainable mining and lower carbon emissions, compliance with stringent environmental regulations will be crucial. KIOCL’s adoption of sustainable practices and investment in greener technologies could strengthen its reputation, attract ESG-focused investments, and minimize risks related to regulatory compliance. This adaptation may enhance its market value over the long run.

KIOCL Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 99.03%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0.07%

Public: 0.88%

KIOCL Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 6.41B -65.45% Operating expense 2.44B 3.55% Net income -2.05B -145.58% Net profit margin -31.93 -611.14% Earnings per share — — EBITDA -1.50B -91.76% Effective tax rate 0.24% —

