Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is an innovative Indian company focused on electric vehicles (EVs), especially electric scooters, aiming to revolutionize clean transportation in India and beyond. Part of the Ola group, which also runs one of India’s largest ride-hailing platforms, Ola Electric is dedicated to creating affordable and sustainable mobility solutions. Their popular e-scooters are known for advanced features, impressive battery life, and eco-friendliness. Ola Electric Share Price on NSE as of 31 May 2025 is 53.24 INR. Here will provide you more details on Ola Electric Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 48.24

High: 51.25

Low: 48.06

Previous Close: 53.24

Volume: 70,819,438

Value (Lacs): 36,089.59

VWAP: 50.26

UC Limit: 63.88

LC Limit: 42.59

52 Week High: 157.40

52 Week Low: 45.35

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): 22,477

Face Value: 10

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd in the electric vehicle (EV) and sustainable mobility sector, along with their approximate market capitalizations:

Ather Energy – Approximately $1 billion: Ather is an Indian EV startup known for its high-performance electric scooters and is backed by investors like Hero MotoCorp. Hero Electric – Part of Hero MotoCorp, which has a market cap of around ₹64,000 crore ($8 billion): Hero Electric is one of India’s largest EV two-wheeler manufacturers, focusing on accessible e-scooters. TVS Motor Company – Market cap of approximately ₹60,000 crore ($7.5 billion): TVS is actively expanding in the electric two-wheeler market with its iQube e-scooter, competing directly in the EV sector. Bajaj Auto Ltd – Market cap around ₹1.25 lakh crore ($15 billion): Bajaj’s entry into the EV market, the Chetak electric scooter, is aimed at tapping into the urban EV mobility sector. Revolt Motors – Owned by RattanIndia Enterprises, with an approximate market cap of ₹5,500 crore ($700 million): Known for its electric motorcycles, Revolt focuses on innovation in sustainable personal mobility.

Ola Electric Share Price Chart

Ola Electric Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Ola Electric Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹160 2026 ₹200 2027 ₹240 2028 ₹280 2029 ₹320 2030 ₹360

Ola Electric Share Price Target 2025

Ola Electric share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹160. Here are three main risks and challenges that could impact Ola Electric’s share price target for 2025:

Supply Chain Constraints : As demand for electric vehicles rises, Ola Electric may face supply chain issues, particularly in obtaining battery components and other essential materials. These constraints could lead to production delays and increased costs, affecting profitability and share price.

Intense Competition : The electric vehicle market is rapidly expanding, with major players like Tata Motors, Ather Energy, and new global entrants investing heavily in the Indian market. This intense competition could limit Ola Electric’s market share, challenging growth prospects and potential returns.

Regulatory and Policy Shifts: The EV industry is still evolving, and any unfavorable changes in government policies or subsidy structures could impact affordability for consumers and operational costs for Ola Electric. Such regulatory risks could affect consumer demand and, in turn, impact share price targets.

Ola Electric Share Price Target 2030

Ola Electric share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹360. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Ola Electric’s share price target for 2030:

Battery Technology Advancements : Rapid developments in battery technology could render existing models outdated, creating pressure on Ola Electric to continually upgrade its technology. Falling behind in these advancements could impact market competitiveness and lead to increased R&D costs, affecting profitability.

Global Competition : By 2030, more global EV players like Tesla, BYD, and other established automakers may further penetrate the Indian EV market. Stronger competition from well-funded international players could limit Ola Electric’s market share and growth potential.

Environmental and Social Impact Regulations: As environmental standards tighten globally, Ola Electric may face stricter regulations related to production, battery disposal, and emissions. Compliance with such standards could increase operational costs, potentially impacting profitability and the long-term outlook for share performance.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 36.78%

FII: 2.89%

DII: 2.93%

Public: 57.39%

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Birlasoft Share Price Target 2025