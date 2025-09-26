IRCTC, or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd, was established in 1999 and is a public sector undertaking based in India that has revolutionized the Indian Railways. IRCTC has a strong team of employees, which reaches up to 1,350 in number as of 2025 and specializes in ticketing, catering, and tourism.

Its online sales service has revolutionised railway ticket reservation and its product portfolio in tourism and catering has become an essential part of the Indian travelling industry.

Current Market Overview

Open: ₹713.90

High: ₹721.00

Low: ₹712.90

Market Cap: ₹57.12KCr

P/E Ratio: 42.71

Dividend Yield: 1.12%

52-Week High: ₹934.00

52-Week Low: ₹656.00

Current Price: ₹714.00

IRCTC Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 to 2030

Below are the estimated share prices of IRCTC Ltd. for the upcoming years, based on market valuation, industry trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. NIIT Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 1. 2025 ₹940 2. 2026 ₹1130 3. 2027 ₹1210 4. 2028 ₹1350 5. 2029 ₹1510 6. 2030 ₹1600

Shareholding Pattern For IRCTC Share Price

Promoters: 62.40%

Retail and Others: 16.17%

Mutual Funds: 3.13%

Foreign Institutions: 7.28%

Other Domestic Institutions: 11.03%

IRCTC Annual Income Statement

The data given in the chart shows the comparison between revenue and net profit of IRCTC.

For more detailed information regarding the Income Statement of 2024, go through the following data.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 46.75B 9.73% Operating Expenses 2.71B 15.32% Net Income 13.15B 18.34% Net Profit Margin 28.13 7.86% Earning Per Share 15.99 10.72% EBITDA 15.24B 6.10% Effective Tax Rate 25.17% N/A

Challenges For IRCTC Share Price

Market Competition

Currently, IRCTC is the only player in the railway ticketing segment, but the entry of new players in the form of private train operators and changes in government policies may pose a threat to its operations.

Regulatory Changes

Fluctuations in government policies and legislation concerning railway operations, ticketing services, or public-private models may affect IRCTC’s business model and its revenues.

Operational Challenges

The vast array of services, ranging from catering to tourism, requires a great amount of management on the operational level, which may lead to problems with productivity and quality of services.

Technological Disruptions

The fast-growing technology and the ever-changing nature of the internet environment that requires constant modification of the online environment to retain the audience’s interest and protect them from cyber threats are ongoing issues.

Economic Fluctuations

Changes in economic cycles or even slow growth may mean that passengers or people will not be able to afford to travel or engage in tourism activities as they used to, thus affecting the revenues.

Infrastructure Development

Problems in infrastructure construction and maintenance, including railway stations and other structures, can hinder services and productivity.

