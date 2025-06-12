Petronet LNG Share Price Target

Petronet LNG Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Petronet LNG Ltd is one of India’s leading companies in the energy sector, focusing on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG). Established in 1998, the company plays a key role in meeting the country’s growing energy demands. It operates major LNG terminals in places like Dahej and Kochi, where natural gas is received, stored, and then converted back to gas for distribution. Petronet LNG Share Price on NSE as of 12 June 2025 is 309.65 INR. Here will provide you more details on Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Petronet LNG Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 307.05
  • High: 313.10
  • Low: 307.05
  • Mkt cap: 46.45KCr
  • P/E ratio: 11.69
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 384.20
  • 52-wk low: 269.60

Petronet LNG Share Price Chart

Petronet LNG Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Petronet LNG Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹390
2026 ₹575
2027 ₹659
2028 ₹755
2029 ₹865
2030 ₹990

Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2025

Petronet LNG share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹390. Here are three key factors that could affect Petronet LNG’s share price target in 2025:

  1. LNG Demand in India: As India’s energy needs continue to grow, particularly in industries like power generation and transportation, higher domestic demand for LNG will likely drive revenue growth for Petronet, potentially boosting its share price.
  2. Long-term Supply Contracts: Securing favorable long-term contracts with international LNG suppliers will stabilize supply and pricing, which can enhance Petronet’s financial performance and positively impact its share price over time.

  3. Competition and Market Share: The presence of new competitors or shifts in market share within the energy sector could influence Petronet’s profitability. Maintaining or increasing its market share will be crucial for sustained growth in its stock value by 2025.

Petronet LNG Share Price Target 2030

Petronet LNG share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹990. Here are three key factors that could affect Petronet LNG’s share price target in 2030:

  1. Transition to Clean Energy: As India pushes toward renewable energy goals, LNG is positioned as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil. Petronet’s ability to adapt to this shift and contribute to a greener energy mix will play a crucial role in its long-term growth, positively influencing its share price.
  2. Technological Advancements: Innovations in LNG technology, such as more efficient storage, transportation, and regasification processes, could help Petronet reduce costs and improve margins. Adoption of these technologies could enhance its profitability by 2030.

  3. Global Energy Market Trends: Petronet’s performance will also depend on global LNG supply and demand, as well as geopolitical factors. Changes in global trade policies, environmental regulations, or supply chain disruptions could significantly impact the company’s growth and stock price in the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For Petronet LNG Ltd

  • Promoters: 50.00%
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FII/FPI): 28.77%
  • Retail and Others: 10.05%
  • Domestic Institutions: 11.18%

 

Petronet LNG Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 509.82B -3.31%
Operating expense 19.66B 12.27%
Net income 39.73B 8.77%
Net profit margin 7.79 12.41%
Earnings per share 26.18 11.07%
EBITDA 55.24B 12.34%
Effective tax rate 25.35%

 

