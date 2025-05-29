Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is a major telecommunications company in India formed by the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 2018. It is one of the largest mobile network operators in the country, providing a wide range of services, including voice calls, data services, and value-added services. Vodafone Idea’s Share Price on NSE as of 29 May 2025 is 7.13 INR. Here are more details on Vodafone Idea’s Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Vodafone Idea Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 6.96

High: 7.24

Low: 6.96

Mkt cap: 77.14KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 19.18

52-wk low: 6.46

Vodafone Idea Share Price Chart

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹20 2026 ₹30 2027 ₹40 2028 ₹50 2029 ₹60 2030 ₹70

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target 2025

Vodafone Idea share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹20. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Environment and Policy Support : The telecommunications sector is heavily influenced by government regulations and policies. Positive regulatory changes, such as easing spectrum fees or supportive initiatives for digital infrastructure, can significantly benefit Vodafone Idea, enhancing its market position and share price.

Market Competition and Pricing Strategies : The competitive landscape in the telecom sector, particularly with rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, plays a crucial role. Vodafone Idea’s ability to adopt effective pricing strategies and offer attractive plans will determine its market share and financial performance, directly influencing its share price.

Technological Advancements and 5G Rollout: As the telecom industry transitions towards 5G, Vodafone Idea’s ability to invest in and roll out advanced technologies will be critical. Successful implementation of 5G services can open new revenue streams, improve customer experience, and contribute positively to the company’s growth and share price by 2025.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target 2030

Vodafone Idea share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹70. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Long-Term Debt Management : Vodafone Idea has been navigating a significant amount of debt, which can hinder its financial stability. Effective debt management strategies, including refinancing options or improving cash flow through increased revenue, will be crucial for reducing financial pressure and enhancing investor confidence, thereby positively influencing the share price.

Expansion of Customer Base and Retention Strategies : The ability to attract new customers while retaining existing ones will be vital for Vodafone Idea’s growth. Implementing robust customer service practices, loyalty programs, and competitive pricing can help bolster the subscriber base, which directly impacts revenue growth and share price performance over the long term.

Technological Adaptation and Innovation: Staying ahead in technology adoption, particularly in the 5G space, will be essential for Vodafone Idea. The successful launch and integration of advanced technologies, including IoT (Internet of Things) and smart solutions, can create new business opportunities and improve service offerings. This technological innovation can significantly drive revenue growth and enhance the share price by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Vodafone Idea Ltd

Promoters: 25.57%

FII: 6.56

DII: 3.43%

Public: 64.45%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 425.73B 1.02% Operating expense 238.85B -2.70% Net income -312.38B -6.61% Net profit margin -73.38 -5.54% Earnings per share -6.57 22.06% EBITDA 105.53B 3.19% Effective tax rate -2.72% —

