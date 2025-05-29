Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details
Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is a major telecommunications company in India formed by the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 2018. It is one of the largest mobile network operators in the country, providing a wide range of services, including voice calls, data services, and value-added services. Vodafone Idea’s Share Price on NSE as of 29 May 2025 is 7.13 INR. Here are more details on Vodafone Idea’s Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.
Vodafone Idea Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 6.96
- High: 7.24
- Low: 6.96
- Mkt cap: 77.14KCr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 19.18
- 52-wk low: 6.46
Vodafone Idea Share Price Chart
Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Vodafone Idea Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹20
|2026
|₹30
|2027
|₹40
|2028
|₹50
|2029
|₹60
|2030
|₹70
Vodafone Idea Share Price Target 2025
Vodafone Idea share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹20. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s share price target for 2025:
Vodafone Idea Share Price Target 2030
Vodafone Idea share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹70. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s share price target for 2030:
- Long-Term Debt Management: Vodafone Idea has been navigating a significant amount of debt, which can hinder its financial stability. Effective debt management strategies, including refinancing options or improving cash flow through increased revenue, will be crucial for reducing financial pressure and enhancing investor confidence, thereby positively influencing the share price.
- Expansion of Customer Base and Retention Strategies: The ability to attract new customers while retaining existing ones will be vital for Vodafone Idea’s growth. Implementing robust customer service practices, loyalty programs, and competitive pricing can help bolster the subscriber base, which directly impacts revenue growth and share price performance over the long term.
-
Technological Adaptation and Innovation: Staying ahead in technology adoption, particularly in the 5G space, will be essential for Vodafone Idea. The successful launch and integration of advanced technologies, including IoT (Internet of Things) and smart solutions, can create new business opportunities and improve service offerings. This technological innovation can significantly drive revenue growth and enhance the share price by 2030.
Shareholding Pattern For Vodafone Idea Ltd
- Promoters: 25.57%
- FII: 6.56
- DII: 3.43%
- Public: 64.45%
Vodafone Idea Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|425.73B
|1.02%
|Operating expense
|238.85B
|-2.70%
|Net income
|-312.38B
|-6.61%
|Net profit margin
|-73.38
|-5.54%
|Earnings per share
|-6.57
|22.06%
|EBITDA
|105.53B
|3.19%
|Effective tax rate
|-2.72%
|—
