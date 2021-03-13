Share Market Update – Tanla Share Price Target 2025

Tanla Share Price Target 2025:- Tanla Platforms’ share price target for 2025 will depend on its growth in the cloud communication market and expansion into international regions. The company is well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for secure data solutions and its partnerships with global telecom operators. Tanla Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 518.95 INR.

Tanla Platforms Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 533.00

High: 536.60

Low: 516.10

Mkt cap: 6.99KCr

P/E ratio: 13.45

Div yield: 1.73%

52-wk high: 1,086.45

52-wk low: 515.85

Tanla Share Price Chart

Tanla Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tanla Share Price Target Years Tanla Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tanla Share Price Target 2025 January ₹552 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 February ₹560 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 March ₹600 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 April ₹650 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 May ₹700 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 June ₹750 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 July ₹800 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 August ₹850 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 September ₹900 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1000 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1050 Tanla Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1090

Tanla Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 44.1%

FII: 12.48%

DII: 0.47%

Public: 42.95%

Key Factors Affecting Tanla Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Tanla Platforms’ share price target for 2025:

Growth in Cloud Communication: The increasing adoption of cloud communication services across industries like banking, e-commerce, and healthcare can drive Tanla’s revenue growth. Partnerships and New Clients: Strategic collaborations with telecom operators, enterprises, and global tech companies can expand the company’s market reach. Rising Demand for Data Security: With growing concerns around data privacy, Tanla’s solutions like Trubloq, which ensures secure and transparent communication, could see increased demand. Technological Innovation: Continuous development of innovative communication platforms and leveraging AI and blockchain can give Tanla a competitive edge. Expansion in International Markets: Expanding beyond the domestic market into international regions with high digital adoption can open new growth avenues for the company.

Risks and Challenges for Tanla Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Tanla Platforms’ share price target in 2025:

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: Stringent regulations around data privacy, security, and telecom services in various markets could impact Tanla’s operations and profitability. Intense Competition: The cloud communication space is highly competitive, with both established companies and new entrants posing challenges to Tanla’s market share. Technological Changes: Rapid advancements in technology might require Tanla to continually upgrade its infrastructure, posing challenges in terms of investment and adaptation. Currency Fluctuations: As Tanla expands internationally, exchange rate volatility could affect revenue from foreign markets and impact overall financial performance. Customer Concentration Risk: A large portion of revenue from a few major clients could expose Tanla to risks if any of these clients reduce their business or face financial difficulties.

