Share Market Update – Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025

Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025:- Wockhardt’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its growth in global pharmaceutical markets, driven by demand for antibiotics, vaccines, and innovative medicines. The company’s focus on R&D, especially in biotech, and its presence in the US, UK, and emerging markets, could support growth. Wockhardt Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 1,364.70 INR.

Wockhardt Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,405.00

High: 1,428.80

Low: 1,364.70

Mkt cap: 22.17KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,679.90

52-wk low: 421.00

Wockhardt Share Price Chart

Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Wockhardt Share Price Target Years Wockhardt Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1416 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1430 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1450 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1470 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1490 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1510 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1530 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1550 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1570 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1610 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1650 Wockhardt Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1680

Wockhardt Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 49.09%

FII: 6.54%

DII: 9.82%

Public: 34.55%

Key Factors Affecting Wockhardt Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Wockhardt’s share price target for 2025:

Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals: Rising demand for antibiotics, vaccines, and specialty medicines, especially in international markets like the US, UK, and emerging economies, could boost growth. R&D and New Drug Launches: Wockhardt’s focus on research and development, particularly in the biotech and antibiotic segments, will be crucial for long-term growth. Regulatory Approvals: Successful regulatory clearances from authorities like the US FDA, UK MHRA, and Indian regulators can positively impact the company’s share price. Expansion in Global Markets: Increasing its footprint in Europe, the US, and other regions through strategic partnerships and product launches can drive growth. Healthcare Trends Post-Pandemic: The growing importance of infectious disease control and antibiotic innovation aligns with Wockhardt’s core strengths, potentially supporting future demand.

Risks and Challenges for Wockhardt Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Wockhardt’s share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Hurdles: Pharmaceutical companies face strict regulatory requirements, and any delay or rejection from authorities like the US FDA could impact product launches and earnings. R&D Success Uncertainty: While Wockhardt invests heavily in research, there’s no guarantee of successful drug development or commercialization, which could slow growth. Global Market Competition: The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with global giants and generic manufacturers posing constant pressure on pricing and market share. Debt and Financial Health: Wockhardt has faced financial challenges in the past, and managing debt levels while funding research and expansion remains a key concern. Currency Fluctuations: Since a significant part of its revenue comes from international markets, currency exchange rate volatility could affect profitability.

