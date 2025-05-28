ITC Ltd is one of India’s leading diversified companies, established in 1910. Originally known for its tobacco products, ITC has successfully expanded into various sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hotels, packaging, paperboards, and agribusiness. The company is best known for its popular brands in categories like food, personal care, and lifestyle products, such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, and Bingo. ITC Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 434.70 INR. Here will provide you more details on ITC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

ITC Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 442.90

High: 444.20

Low: 430.85

Mkt cap: 5.43LCr

P/E ratio: 27.59

Div yield: 3.30%

52-wk high: 528.50

52-wk low: 390.15

ITC Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of ITC Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Market Capitalization : ~$70 billion

HUL is a leading FMCG company in India, offering a wide range of products in categories such as personal care, home care, and food and beverages. Nestlé India Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$20 billion

Nestlé India is known for its popular food and beverage products, including brands like Maggi, Nescafé, and KitKat, making it a strong competitor in the food segment. Britannia Industries Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Britannia is a major player in the Indian food industry, particularly known for its bakery products, including biscuits and dairy items, competing directly with ITC’s food brands. Dabur India Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Dabur is a prominent FMCG company focused on natural and herbal products, offering a wide range of personal care and health products that compete with ITC’s personal care segment. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading player in the FMCG sector, with a strong portfolio in personal care, home care, and food products, positioning it as a competitor to ITC.

ITC Share Price Chart

ITC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ITC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹530 2026 ₹590 2027 ₹650 2028 ₹715 2029 ₹780 2030 ₹950

ITC Share Price Target 2025

ITC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹530. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of ITC Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Innovation and Product Development : ITC’s focus on innovation in its product lines will be critical for maintaining competitive advantage and attracting consumers. The introduction of new products, particularly in the health and wellness segments, can help capture market share and boost sales, positively impacting the share price in 2025.

Strengthening Distribution Channels : Enhancing distribution networks and expanding reach, both in urban and rural markets, will be vital for ITC’s growth. Improved supply chain efficiencies and partnerships with retailers can increase product availability, leading to higher sales volumes and positively influencing the company’s share price.

Regulatory Environment and Taxation Policies: Changes in government regulations and taxation policies related to FMCG and tobacco products can significantly impact ITC’s profitability. Favorable regulatory conditions, such as reduced tax rates or incentives for sustainable practices, can enhance growth prospects, while adverse changes could pose challenges, affecting the share price by 2025.

ITC Share Price Target 2030

ITC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹950. Here are three key risks and challenges that could affect ITC Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Regulatory Changes and Compliance Costs : The FMCG and tobacco industries are subject to strict regulations and policies. Any significant changes in laws regarding advertising, packaging, or taxation—especially concerning tobacco products—could increase compliance costs or limit market access. Such regulatory pressures could negatively impact ITC’s profitability and share price by 2030.

Competition and Market Saturation : The FMCG sector is highly competitive, with both established players and new entrants constantly vying for market share. If ITC fails to innovate or effectively differentiate its products, it may struggle to maintain its market position. Increased competition can lead to price wars and reduced margins, posing a challenge to growth and share price stability.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global events, such as pandemics, geopolitical tensions, or natural disasters, can disrupt supply chains and impact the availability of raw materials. Any significant disruption in sourcing and production can lead to increased costs or delays in product availability, affecting sales and, consequently, ITC’s share price in the long term.

ITC Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 39.87%

DII: 45.19%

Public: 14.94%

ITC Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 708.81B -0.08% Operating expense 183.14B 6.40% Net income 204.59B 6.60% Net profit margin 28.86 6.69% Earnings per share 16.38 8.90% EBITDA 260.85B 2.00% Effective tax rate 23.54% —

