NHPC Ltd (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) is one of India’s largest hydropower companies, dedicated to generating clean and renewable energy. Established in 1975, NHPC focuses primarily on developing hydroelectric power projects nationwide. The company plays a crucial role in meeting India’s energy needs sustainably, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. NHPC Share Price on NSE as of 29 May 2025 is 86.64 INR. Here are more details on NHPC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

NHPC Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 87.50

High: 88.30

Low: 86.60

Mkt cap: 87.08KCr

P/E ratio: 28.98

Div yield: 2.19%

52-wk high: 118.40

52-wk low: 71.00

NHPC Share Price Chart

NHPC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

NHPC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹120 2026 ₹135 2027 ₹157 2028 ₹188 2029 ₹265 2030 ₹295

NHPC Share Price Target 2025

NHPC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹120. Here are three key factors that could influence NHPC Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Increased Investment in Solar and Wind Projects: NHPC’s planned investment in solar and wind energy projects could diversify its revenue base and reduce dependency on hydropower. As the demand for renewable energy continues to rise, successful execution in these sectors can lead to significant growth, attracting investors and supporting a positive share price outlook.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Forming strategic alliances with other energy companies and government bodies could help NHPC expand its project portfolio and improve operational capacity. Partnerships, especially in emerging renewable sectors, can boost project capabilities, enhance brand visibility, and contribute to steady revenue growth.

Favorable Regulatory Landscape: Government policies and regulatory support aimed at expanding India’s clean energy infrastructure are expected to benefit NHPC. Continued or increased regulatory incentives for renewable energy initiatives, along with possible financial benefits, would support NHPC’s expansion plans, enhancing growth potential and share price targets for 2025.

NHPC Share Price Target 2030

NHPC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹295. Here are three key factors that could influence NHPC Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Long-term Commitment to Renewable Energy Expansion: NHPC’s continued expansion into solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources will be critical for its future growth. As India pushes toward ambitious clean energy targets, NHPC’s diversification beyond hydropower could solidify its position as a comprehensive renewable energy provider, boosting long-term revenue and share value.

Technological Advancements in Energy Efficiency: Embracing new technologies for efficient energy production, storage, and distribution will likely be important for NHPC’s operational competitiveness. Improvements in technology can reduce costs and increase project profitability, making NHPC’s offerings more attractive to both investors and clients.

Environmental and Regulatory Support: Increased global and national emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and promoting green energy provides a favorable regulatory environment for NHPC’s growth. Long-term government policies that incentivize green energy projects, along with carbon credits or subsidies, could support NHPC’s expansion and positively impact its share price in 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For NHPC Ltd

Promoters: 67.4%

FII: 8.8%

DII: 10.62%

Public: 13.18%

NHPC Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 96.32B -9.19% Operating expense 39.71B -9.58% Net income 36.24B -7.14% Net profit margin 37.63 2.26% Earnings per share 3.61 -6.72% EBITDA 59.27B 7.41% Effective tax rate 20.13% —

