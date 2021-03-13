Dividend Stocks 2025: Symphony and CMS Info Trade Ex-Date Today

Symphony and CMS Info Systems Ltd share prices were in focus on Tuesday, February 11, as they traded ex-dividend. Symphony and CMS Info Systems had also set February 11 as the record date for determining whether members were eligible to receive the interim dividends. According to the T+1 settlement method, the record date suggests that investors must have acquired Symphony and CMS Info Systems shares one day before the record date for their names to be eligible shareholders for dividend distribution.

Symphony Dividend Details:

Symphony’s board of directors announced a third interim dividend of ₹2/‐ (100%) per equity share, with a face value of ₹2/‐ apiece, for the fiscal year 2024-25. Symphony had decided to pay the interim dividend to qualified shareholders on or before February 28, 2025. Symphony’s Board of Directors also set Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the record date for paying the third interim dividend.

CMS Info Systems’ dividend details:

CMS Info Systems’ Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of ₹3.25/- per equity share with a face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up on February 5. CMS Info Systems further stated that the interim dividend would be paid to qualified stockholders on or before March 7, 2025. CMS Info Systems’ Board of Directors has designated Tuesday, February 11, as the “Record Date” for the interim dividend payment. Members whose names appear as shareholders at the close of business on February 11, 2025, shall be deemed beneficial owners.